Nicola Peltz addresses absence from Victoria Beckham's star-studded birthday bash

Victoria Beckham's daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz has addressed her absence from the fashion designer's star-studded birthday bash.

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the weekend, the actress and director, who is married to David and Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn, uploaded a snapshot of the famous family posing in their finest threads ahead of the glitzy celebration.

© Instagram Nicola didn't attend Victoria's lavish birthday bash

Alongside the image, she explained her absence, writing: "Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham I'm so sad I'm not there to celebrate you and hug you! Sending all my love from me and my naunni [white love heart] I miss you all so much!"

The 29-year-old spent the weekend with her beloved grandmother Gina whom she affectionately calls "naunni". The duo share a very special bond, with Gina even taking on the role of Nicola's Maid of Honour during her starry nuptials to Brooklyn in 2022.

© Getty Images Nicola wed Brooklyn in April 2022

Whilst Nicola wasn't able to attend VB's glitzy party, she did pay tribute to her mother-in-law on her special day. Taking to Instagram, the Transformers actress uploaded a beaming snap which she captioned: "Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever."

Saturday evening saw a gaggle of stars join the Beckham clan in London for a celebratory evening. Among those in attendance were Hollywood legend Tom Cruise, Victoria's beloved Spice Girl bandmates, actress Eva Longoria, celebrity pals Gordon and Tana Ramsay, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham and Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira.

© Instagram Celebrity chef Gordon and his wife Tana dressed up to the nines

For her glittering birthday bash, former Spice Girl victoria turned heads in a whimsical mint green maxi dress crafted from sheer fabric. Her gorgeous creation featured a high neckline, swathes of fabric around the waist and a cluster of 3D flowers rippling down the front.

She completed her look with a dazzling array of silver bracelets and a slick of nude lipstick. Former England captain David, meanwhile, looked dapper in a smart tuxedo as he twinned with sons Romeo and Brooklyn, while Harper and Cruz coordinated in cream ensembles.

Looking every inch her mother's mini-me, Harper looked ultra-trendy in a billowing ivory satin dress which she teamed with layered necklaces and a pair of matching satin mules.

On the star's big day, David penned a gushing message, writing: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife. As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh Spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain." Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: David Beckham shares unseen family moments in sweetest birthday tribute to wife Victoria

He continued: "But your biggest success [is] your children, you guide them, love them & teach them… They love you beyond words, we all love you so much. Have a special day you deserve it all, 50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST."