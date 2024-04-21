Nicola Peltz addresses absence from Victoria Beckham's star-studded birthday bash

Victoria Beckham's daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz has addressed her absence from the fashion designer's star-studded birthday bash.
Taking to her Instagram Stories at the weekend, the actress and director, who is married to David and Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn, uploaded a snapshot of the famous family posing in their finest threads ahead of the glitzy celebration.
Alongside the image, she explained her absence, writing: "Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham I'm so sad I'm not there to celebrate you and hug you! Sending all my love from me and my naunni [white love heart] I miss you all so much!"
The 29-year-old spent the weekend with her beloved grandmother Gina whom she affectionately calls "naunni". The duo share a very special bond, with Gina even taking on the role of Nicola's Maid of Honour during her starry nuptials to Brooklyn in 2022.
Whilst Nicola wasn't able to attend VB's glitzy party, she did pay tribute to her mother-in-law on her special day. Taking to Instagram, the Transformers actress uploaded a beaming snap which she captioned: "Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever."
Saturday evening saw a gaggle of stars join the Beckham clan in London for a celebratory evening. Among those in attendance were Hollywood legend Tom Cruise, Victoria's beloved Spice Girl bandmates, actress Eva Longoria, celebrity pals Gordon and Tana Ramsay, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham and Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira.
For her glittering birthday bash, former Spice Girl victoria turned heads in a whimsical mint green maxi dress crafted from sheer fabric. Her gorgeous creation featured a high neckline, swathes of fabric around the waist and a cluster of 3D flowers rippling down the front.
She completed her look with a dazzling array of silver bracelets and a slick of nude lipstick. Former England captain David, meanwhile, looked dapper in a smart tuxedo as he twinned with sons Romeo and Brooklyn, while Harper and Cruz coordinated in cream ensembles.
Looking every inch her mother's mini-me, Harper looked ultra-trendy in a billowing ivory satin dress which she teamed with layered necklaces and a pair of matching satin mules.
On the star's big day, David penned a gushing message, writing: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife. As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh Spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain." Take a look in the video below...
He continued: "But your biggest success [is] your children, you guide them, love them & teach them… They love you beyond words, we all love you so much. Have a special day you deserve it all, 50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST."