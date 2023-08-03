Nicola Peltz's wardrobe just got a Victoria Beckham inspired makeover

When it comes to iconic fashion transformations, Nicola Peltz has just taken the spotlight with her wardrobe makeovers.

She’s gone from blonde ingénue to edgy vintage icon and her latest makeover has clearly been inspired by none other than her fashion legend mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham. The actress and model, known for her impeccable style, has embraced the classic ‘Quiet Luxury’ elegance of a Little Black Dress in a way that would make Mrs. Beckham herself proud.

In a recent Instagram pic, Nicola was spotted donning a stunning LBD dress that perfectly exemplified Victoria Beckham's signature style. The Welcome To Chippendales star has been cruising on her family's yacht, travelling with her husband of one year, Brooklyn Beckham, and the entire Peltz clan. The dress she wore featured clean lines, a figure-flattering silhouette, and an air of understated glamour. The halter neck design added a touch of femininity, while the midi length kept the ensemble sophisticated and refined.

What sets Nicola's look apart is her ability to blend classic elegance with a modern edge. The addition of subtle accessories such as micro-sunglasses, delicate gold bangles and a pair of elegant gold vintage-inspired earrings completed the ensemble perfectly. Nicola's chocolate-hued hair and classic makeup were also a VB signature.

© @nicolapeltzbeckham Nicola Peltz's latest outfit was straight out of the Victoria Beckham playbook

The LBD has been a staple in every fashionista's wardrobe since the days of Coco Chanel, and it continues to be a symbol of timeless sophistication. Victoria was of course a famous champion of the Little Black Dress back in her Spice Girls days. It's no secret that Victoria Beckham has made a significant impact on the fashion industry, transitioning from a Spice Girl to an internationally acclaimed designer. Now, Nicola Peltz is proving to be a fashion-forward force in her own right, channelling Victoria's essence and making it her own.

The LBD was a VB/Spice Girls signature

By embracing the Victoria Beckham-inspired LBD, Nicola proves that classic fashion will never go out of style… but Nicola's interpretation demonstrates that it has endless potential to create modern and Gen-Z approved fashion moments.