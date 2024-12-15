Exclusive: Inside Tamara Ecclestone's Christmas plans as she talks motherhood, breastfeeding and life after the burglary

With four Christmas trees, a rooftop reindeer and fireplaces decorated with sparkling garlands, nobody does Christmas like Tamara Ecclestone and her family. As she welcomes HELLO! into her beautiful west London home for this exclusive photoshoot and interview, she is full of festive cheer.

Christmas is a very special time of year for Tamara and her family

To say she is ready for the holiday season is an understatement; the sprawling six-storey house the 40-year-old shares with husband Jay Rutland and their daughters Sophia, ten – who goes by the nickname of Fifi - and four-year-old Serena, otherwise known as Riri, has been fully decked out.

Guests arriving at the 57-room property are greeted by a snowy white tableau containing baubles, bows, a wicker sleigh and twinkling gold lights while inside there are piles of wrapped gifts under lavishly decorated trees and a life-sized Santa. It's no wonder that this time of year is a favourite of the businesswoman and heiress.

Christmas is family time for Tamara

"We all love Christmas," Tamara tells us. "It's my favourite holiday. I like the memories, the food, the preparation, the carols, the music, the films… I just love the whole build up to it. It's always like ‘Go, go, go!' and then the day itself is so nice and relaxing."

WATCH: Tamara Ecclestone's digital cover with HELLO!

As Tamara and Fifi pose by the piano in the living room for this shoot, art gallery owner Jay pops his head in to greet everyone after returning from a morning workout. The couple celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary in June and it's obvious that marriage has only deepened their bond.

"I know it's such a cliche, but we really make each other laugh and are the best of friends," Tamara reveals. "I think it's really good that we balance each other out; he is more of a straight shooter whereas I'm a dreamer. Everyone goes through ups and downs and nothing is plain sailing. But we're very much on the same page and I know he always supports me; whenever I have good or bad news, he's the first person I want to call and I think that's important."

Tamara lives with her daughters and husband

On December 25, the family will be in Gstaad, Switzerland, where Tamara's father Bernie lives and where they keep a chalet. The 94-year-old former Formula 1 owner, his wife Fabiana and son Ace, four, will join them for lunch after the children have opened their stockings full of gifts – Serena has asked Santa for pink and green Post-it notes and some glitter while Sophia has requested some skincare and new bedsheets.

In jetting off to the Alps for the big day, Tamara hopes to recreate her own childhood experiences for her daughters.

"Growing up, we always had Christmas in Switzerland. It's still very magical and really peaceful and our house there feels very festive. I can remember my mum and dad cooking the lunch. It's things like that which make me think it's really all about the memories you make around the day."

Sophia would like some new bedsheets for Christmas

Last month Tamara released her debut children's book, Fifi and Friends: The Super Car Race, which was inspired by her daughters and the world of F1.

"I have loved reading to them since they were babies, so I always wanted to do a children's book someday. It is about my passion - my kids - and then the backdrop to my life, which is racing, and I wanted the message to be that racing doesn't have to be for boys and ballet doesn't have to be for girls. I've always taught my kids to do what they're passionate about, we are all different and should follow our own path. Plus there is an overwhelming message of kindness which I feel is so important in today's world."

Tamara is teaching her children about the importance of kindness

But while 2024 has been full of professional achievements for Tamara, she and the family are still dealing with the aftermath of their 2019 house burglary where £25 million in jewellery and watches were stolen. In 2021, three Italians were jailed for the robbery while a fourth man has been charged in Serbia with money-laundering offences. The horrifying experience still affects them.

"As anyone who has experienced being burgled, it definitely changes you," she says. "It's Sophia being aware that really breaks my heart. Yesterday, we brought back a balloon from the dentist and Fifi sat up in the middle of the night saying ‘Mummy, there's someone in the room!' and she was so upset. I feel like it's still very much on her mind and for me to watch her struggle is really hard as I can't fix it.

The children love to celebrate Christmas

"We have more security now. I've done everything I can, but I feel like there's been some damage done to Fifi because she's so young and vulnerable. And she can't rationalise it like me where I think ‘Ok, we've implemented this and there's new security'. Her brain doesn't work like that. She sees a shadow in the room and she goes to a bad place."

The experience has made her more conscious of her luxury lifestyle. "I never wear jewellery when I go out on the streets. I don't like to carry nice bags. The reason is that I'm with my kids and whilst we have security, I would never want to have to test that. It's a pretty sad way to live but at the moment it's how I feel."

Being able to say how she feels is something she has grown more comfortable with. She isn't bothered by the criticism she gets on social media for her parenting style, which includes breastfeeding the girls for as long as they want; she is still feeding Serena and did the same with Sophia until she was four.

Her children's wellbeing is Tamara's number one priority

"I think sticking by my beliefs comes with age," she admits. "I wouldn't want to be 20 again with the insecurity and the people pleasing. The older I get, the more I don't really care about anything other than the girls' wellbeing and my own little family. It's a really freeing feeling to be able to say, hand on heart, that I just don't care."

In fact, she is now considering the idea of writing a book about her personal experiences of motherhood.

"I get so many messages on Instagram from people saying things like ‘Even my own mum told me it's disgusting to breastfeed when they are past one year old. You really gave me the strength to carry on and I'm so glad I did.' When I get those kinds of comments for something that is really important to me, I think there could be something there."

Tamara isn't asking for any presents this year

In the meantime, she is looking forward to celebrating with her nearest and dearest during the festive period. "I told Jay I really don't want presents this year. For me, Christmas is more about making the children happy and seeing the smiles on their faces - that's what it's all about. There's nothing that I really want apart from that."

‘Fifi and Friends: The Super Car Race' by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland is available now from Amazon and all good bookshops.

To read the full exclusive interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.