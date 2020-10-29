Tamara Ecclestone treated her dad Bernie to a show-stopping birthday cake on Wednesday to celebrate him turning 90.

The mum-of-two presented the former Formula 1 boss with a photo-filled dessert, which was covered in pictures of Bernie throughout his life, including moments with his children.

The cake was outlined in blue frosting with the numbers '90' displayed big and bold on top. Surrounding the delicious-looking treat were cupcakes, which also featured a mixture of colour and black and white Polaroid-style photos placed on each one.

In a photo shared to her Instagram account, Tamara affectionately leans into her father, who is smiling widely with one arm placed around his granddaughter Sophia – affectionately known as Fifi.

Captioning the happy family moment, Tamara wrote: "The happiest day celebrating my wonderful Dad. He actually really doesn’t like the attention on him or being celebrated but he deserves it so much.

Bernie Ecclestone turned 90 on 28 October

"He is always thinking of and doing things for others. Hopefully today he felt how very loved and appreciated he is."

Tamara and her family are currently staying with her dad at his home in Gstaad in the Swiss Alps following the birth of her second daughter Serena.

It was actually Bernie who first announced the news of Serena's birth in September. Speaking to the MailOnline from his home, he said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be a grandfather again.

Tamara and daughter Serena

"Tamara gave birth to a little girl seven days ago in the same hospital that my son Ace was born in. Mother and baby are doing brilliantly. She's a beautiful little thing. She has named her Serena and both of them have been already out on the town together around Gstaad."

Tamara shared the first photo of her newborn earlier this month, almost three weeks after her arrival. The image showed Tamara's eldest daughter lovingly smiling at her baby sister as she cradled her on the bed. The two siblings were joined by one of the family's dogs.

Tamara, 36, wrote: "Three weeks ago you completed us baby Serena. Watching the love Fifi has for her baby sister makes me happier and prouder then I could of ever dreamed of."

