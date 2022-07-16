Inside Petra Ecclestone's wild hen party ahead of extravagant London wedding

Petra Ecclestone enjoyed one final hurrah as a single woman this week as she celebrated her hen party ahead of her lavish wedding to Sam Palmer.

MORE: Petra Ecclestone reveals why she sold £97million Los Angeles mansion

The 33-year-old was joined by her sister Tamara Ecclestone and a group of close friends at London's private member's club 22 Mayfair for a wild night on Thursday that included topless butlers, an extravagant pink and white floral display, plenty of champagne, and an exquisite dinner.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 celebrity weddings that will leave you speechless

The pink-themed party was decorated to the nines and Petra's friends wore masks that featured her face on them as they dined on a delicious meal that included cake pops featuring diamond engagement rings.

Petra and Tamara both shared photos on Instagram that gave fans a glimpse inside the celebrations, with the bride-to-be looking stunning in a strapless blue metallic mini dress and an embellished 'Bride' hat.

RELATED: Inside Tamara Ecclestone's lavish £70m London mansion

SEE: Tamara Ecclestone throws sister Petra lavish pink baby shower - see incredible photos

Gushing about her sister – who looked gorgeous in a silver sequin dress – in a social media post, Petra wrote: "Thank you for the best night and being the best sister and best friend ever. I wouldn't want to do life without you. Love you @tamaraecclestoneofficial."

Petra and her friends were served by topless butlers

Petra and Sam live in Los Angeles, but they flew into the UK last week ahead of their big day, which the couple have kept under wraps from her family! Her father, former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, revealed he wasn't aware of the location or details about their wedding, which events company Banana Splits is organising.

The group wore masks with Petra's face on

"They're getting married this weekend, somewhere in London. I don't know the exact location because Petra hasn't told me yet," Bernie told FEMAIL. "It's wonderful news. Let's hope she will be happier than she was in her last marriage."

The 91-year-old continued: "I think she's chosen a good guy. I don't know Sam very well because they live in the States and I don't see them very often.

Their private dinner was pink-themed

"I've met him a few times and like him. Hopefully, I'll get to know him a little better."

Petra previously married businessman James Stunt in 2011, but they split in 2017. During their six-year marriage, the former couple welcomed three children: daughter Lavinia, nine, and six-year-old twins Andrew and James.

Petra and Tamara looked gorgeous in their hen party outfits

She has also since given birth to daughter Millie, 18 months, with recruitment company boss Sam.

Petra and Sam met in 2017 through her brother-in-law Jay Rutland, and they announced their engagement just one year later.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.