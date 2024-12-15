Eva Mendes shares glimpse of life at home with Ryan Gosling and their daughters with their new family pet

Eva Mendes shared with the world last month that her family with Ryan Gosling had adopted an adorable new pooch named Magic from California Doodle Rescues.

The actress, 50, and her longtime partner, 44, share their home with their daughters Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, eight. Magic joined their dog George to make their unit a family-of-six.

Since then, Eva has shared occasional updates on how Magic is settling in, and her latest ahead of the holidays is almost too cute for words!

She posted some selfies from inside her home as she hugged Magic, with her pooch staring intently off camera. "Magic for the holidays," she gushed. "Cannot. Handle. Her. Cuteness."

Fans inundated her post with sweet comments like: "Is Magic following you EVERYWHERE you go, including the bathroom? It's the breed… they connect like no other," and: "I don't know which of you two is sweeter and cuddlier. You both are magic," as well as: "He resembles George!!!! So handsome!!"

While Magic was adopted from a shelter in Southern California, where the family was based for the longest time, Eva did share recently that they'd covertly moved home base to the United Kingdom.

© Instagram Eva shared a selfie with her dog Magic from her home

In a conversation with The Sunday Times, she shared that they'd already been living in west London, specifically Notting Hill, for four months at that point, and was already excited about becoming an Anglophile.

"We're in Notting Hill, so we have access to those communal gardens. Seriously, it's magical," she gushed, while Ryan was filming Project Hail Mary in Surrey at the time.

The long-term Californian, however, did have one complaint about UK life — the weather. "I love how you guys are so up for talking about the weather and the first ones to know that it's [expletive] weather."

Eva has given up acting in recent years, choosing to instead focus her energy on her other creative pursuits, such as the lifestyle industry and becoming a children's book author, and most importantly, motherhood.

"I still have all this anxiety and I see myself passing it on to my children," she candidly said of her relationship to motherhood. "Subconsciously I can't imagine what they're inheriting from me that I don't want them to inherit from me."

© Rex Images The couple share daughters Esmeralda and Amada

Eva and Ryan homeschool their daughters, and social media and phones for the kids are banned in their household to protect them from online toxicity.

"Putting my kid on the internet and being like, 'Oh, search something,' that to me is equivalent to telling her, 'Oh, just go down the street in the middle of the night. You'll be fine.'" she explained. "I know that sounds extreme, but that's what I feel."

She is also open about having conversations with her daughters about their privileged childhood, something she and Ryan weren't afforded. "I explain to them what I didn't have, what Ryan didn't have when he was little, how hard we had to fight, the dark days of being paycheque to paycheque, and this and that, but they'll never really know unless they experience that."