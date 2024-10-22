Eva Mendes confirms family news with Ryan Gosling: 'it's magical'

After months of speculation, Eva Mendes confirmed that she and Ryan Gosling have set up a new life across the pond in England. The former actress revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times of London that for the past four months, the family have been settling in London.

© Instagram Eva Mendes

Speaking to the British newspaper, Eva revealed that she had become a fully fledged Anglophile as she, Ryan, Esmeralda, ten, and Amada, eight, have been living in West London — more specifically, the city's famous Notting Hill area.

"We're in Notting Hill, so we have access to those communal gardens. Seriously, it's magical," she said of her time in the area. The West London area, famously the setting for Richard Curtis's romcom starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, has become a haven for celebrities over the years.

© Getty Images Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant starred in the famous film Notting Hill

According to British estate agents Chancellors, the likes of Sir Elton John, Jennifer Lawrence, and Harry Styles have all resided in the famous area before.

As Eva and Ryan make Notting Hill their home, she revealed she had befriended some British mom friends. She said of Brits: "I love how you guys are so up for talking about the weather and the first ones to know that it's [expletive] weather."

© Getty Images Eva and Ryan prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight

The former actress revealed that the reason they had moved to the area was due to its proximity to Shepperton Studios in Surrey, where Ryan is currently filming Project Hail Mary, a sci-fi movie about an astronaut.

The couple were spotted househunting in the Southwest of the city back in August, clearly keen to keep their family out of the limelight.

She continued to discuss how she was raising her two daughters, as she opened up about her strict rules for her kids. Esmeralda and Amada are homeschooled, and are forbidden from using social media and smartphones.

"Putting my kid on the internet and being like, 'Oh, search something,' that to me is equivalent to telling her, 'Oh, just go down the street in the middle of the night. You’ll be fine,'" she said. "I know that sounds extreme, but that’s what I feel."

© Screenshot from Dr. Shefali YouTube Eva got tearful on the podcast

Eva's kept it real when it comes to her parenting techniques, as she recently opened up about her disciplinary behavior. She told Dr. Shefali in a podcast: "I don’t yell when they need me," adding: "I'm never like 'shut up.' It's not like a 'mean' yell, but it doesn’t matter. I yell. And it's this yelling that I find so cultural.

"I'm having a hard time getting through and not yelling," the 50-year-old said. "The rushing and the yelling, that's the hardest thing to me."