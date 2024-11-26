Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling welcome new addition to the family with daughters Esmeralda and Amada

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have officially welcomed a new member to their household — and she's an adorable one who goes by the name of Magic!

Eva, 50, shared on social media that the family had welcomed a new Goldendoodle named Magic, adopted from California Doodle Rescue, a shelter primarily based in Southern California, although the family did move to the United Kingdom not long ago.

She introduced her with a special social media montage from a shoot with Magic, dressed in a gray sweatsuit to match, set to the 1974 Pilot hit "Magic."

"Meet the newest member of our family… Magic!!!" the actress excitedly gushed. "We adopted her from this amazing organization @californiadoodlerescues."

"More to come…I'm crazy about her and excited to share life with Magic with you," and her fans quickly took to fawning over Magic as well.

Eva and Ryan, 44, keep their family life out of the spotlight as much as possible, in an effort to raise their daughters away from the public eye and also because of their own aversions to the spotlight. The pair are parents to daughters Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, eight.

© Sky The family-of-four was primarily based in California, but are now building a life in the UK

In fact, one of her followers also commented on the clip: "Ryan could appear in the video," and when another quipped back: "or he could not ... their lives and none of our business," Eva wrote in response: "Lotsa love to you!"

Eva has, however, been honest several times about her relationship with motherhood, having stepped away from her acting career to devote time to her family and her other wellness pursuits, such as her company Skura Style.

MORE: Eva Mendes admits she 'regretted' cosmetic transformations

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the children's book author spoke about her complicated sense of identity after becoming a mom. Watch the conversation below...

WATCH: Eva Mendes on rediscovering her identity as her children grow up

In response to host and fellow mom-of-two Drew's admission about feeling lost, Eva added: "I felt, I actually didn't feel lost. I felt very clear but then I felt lost, if that makes sense."

MORE: Eva Mendes shares rare insight into private romance with Ryan Gosling

"Then when it was like the cliche of, ok well, who am I now after the kids can survive on their own?" she continued. "I mean, they're only 8 and 10, but you know what I mean? They don't need me every second, it's a little different. But I love talking to my girls about anything so I feel very fulfilled."

© Getty Images The couple were joined by their daughters in Paris for the Olympics

The family-of-four made a very rare appearance together at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris earlier this year, although media outlets and photographers were careful to obscure the faces of the kids before posting.

MORE: Eva Mendes makes tearful revelation about family life with Ryan Gosling

In a response to a fan comment on her Instagram post from Paris, talking about the complicated side of being a public figure and always with her "guard" and "wall" up, she said: "And I love @nbcolympics didn't cut away to the kids!"

© Getty Images "They're only 8 and 10, but you know what I mean? They don't need me every second, it's a little different."

"And most sites blurred their faces so mama bear is happy about that. Anyway it felt so good to be there and feel unified with people." She also said to another fan: "I don't think putting up guards is bad. As long as we know when [to] let them down. It's protection until you feel safe."