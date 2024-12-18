Jack Nicholson's famous son enjoys romantic escape with stunning model girlfriend

Jack Nicholson's son Ray proved that his romance with Victoria's Secret model Sara Sampaio is still going strong during a romantic break to Aspen, Colorado.

The 32-year-old actor and his gorgeous girlfriend, 33, looked very much in love as they strolled through the streets holding hands earlier this week.

Both looked winter-ready, with Jack wearing black snow overalls with a sweater underneath, while Sara wore a black one-piece snow suit with a red turtleneck and black beanie hat.

The couple has been dating since July 2023 and made their red-carpet debut as a couple in March at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Ray looked like a younger version of his famous father in a gray suit and silk shirt, while Sara stunned in a strapless, burgundy, and black Zuhair Murad gown.

© Backgrid Ray and Sara walked hand in hand

They wrapped their arms around one another while posing for photos and both threw their heads back in laughter as they lapped up the attention.

Sara shared a glimpse into their big night on Instagram when she posted a short video of them on the red carpet.

She captioned it: "Last night at @vanityfair with my [love heart emoji]. Wearing @zuhairmuradofficial and @pasqualebruni jewels. Styled by @aryehlappin Glam @rickymotahair @jey_ventura."

© Getty Images Ray is Jack's son

In August, they enjoyed a vacation in her home country of Portugal, with Sara documenting the trip on Instagram.

Some snapshots included Ray and Sara enjoying a sail with her relatives, with one image showing a shirtless Ray lying on the deck as Sara beamed for the camera beside him.

Another cute image featured the couple posing for a selfie with huge smiles on their faces as they took in their picturesque surroundings.

© Getty Images They make a good looking couple

"Family friends home! Thank you @dourocaptain for taking us on a cute sail thru Porto bridges! A must do if you come visit," she captioned the carousel of photos.

Ray has carved out a career in the acting world. He starred alongside Diane Kruger in the 2022 Neil LaBute film, Out of the Blue, and has had numerous roles in other movies such as Something from Tiffany's, The Benchwarmers, and Panic.

He was born to Jack and his ex-partner, Rebecca Broussard, who The Shining actor also shares his daughter, Lorraine, with.

© Getty Jack has six children

Jack has five children with four different women, plus a sixth estranged daughter, Tessa Gourin, who he has never publicly acknowledged as his own.

His first child, Jennifer Nicholson, 60, was born in 1963 during his marriage to Sandra Knight, his first and only wife. He has a son with his former co-star Susan Anspach, Caleb Goddard, 53, and a daughter with model Winnie Hollman, Honey Hollman, 43.

© Getty Images Jack and Ray are close

In a 2010 interview with AARP The Magazine, Jack opened up about fatherhood and his close bond with Ray and Lorraine when he said: "We've always gotten along. I want to be inspirational, or some kind of good influence on them without overburdening them. It's their time of life to find out who they are."

Jack added: "I always read to them, from childhood on; I think that's a father's responsibility. I took them to things I knew they might not love; opera, ballet.

"They like going to the ball games with me. And they are very comfortable around show business; they are good set rats."