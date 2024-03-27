Meet Clint Eastwood's 8 children - his striking famous family in photos

Clint Eastwood is a busy man!

The celebrated actor doesn't just have a decorated career, he has an eye-opening private life which includes eight children by six different women.

The star is a dad to daughters, Laurie, Kimber, Alison, Kathryn, Francesca and Morgan and also has two sons, Kyle and Scott.

With an age difference of 43 years between the oldest and the youngest child, his offspring spans over several generations.

Here's everything we know about Clint's good-looking brood.

Laurie Murray, 70

Clint was unaware he had a child as his firstborn, Laurie Murray, was placed for adoption without his knowledge when she was born in 1954.

Later in life, Laurie discovered who her famous father was and reportedly tracked him down. They connected and now have a wonderful relationship.

She walked the red carpet with Clint at the 2004 Oscars with the star's mom, Ruth.

© Getty Images Clint Eastwood with daughter, Laurie Murray and his mom Ruth in 2004

Kimber Eastwood, 59

Kimber was born from Clint's 14-year romance with dancer and actress, Roxanne Turnis. Both were married to different people throughout their relationship.

Kimber was born in 1964 and forged a career in the entertainment industry.

She's starred in several of her dad's movies, and also in the likes of Passion Crimes and Crossed.

© Getty Images Clint Eastwood's daugter, Kimber dazzles on the red carpet

In addition, Kimber has been involved in film production but mostly works as a makeup artist for reality TV shows such as Wheel of Fortune and Dog the Bounty Hunter.

She's a mom to her grown son, Clinton and is currently married to her third husband, Shawn Midkiff.

Kyle Eastwood, 55

Clint welcomed his son, Kyle, with his first wife, Maggie Johnson, in 1968.

He is an American jazz bassist and film composer. Kyle is also an actor having starred in Gran Torino, Invictus and Letters from Iwo Jima, but music is his passion.

© Getty Images US jazz musician, Kyle Eastwood - the son Clint Eastwood

"I think I decided I loved music more than acting," he told SUR in English. "I've always loved it; it's always been a passion of mine."

Clint is supportive of his son's career and Kyle told the Belfast Telegraph in 2014: "He tries to come by and catch the band when he can. He's happy that I've found music and that I've dedicated myself to it."

Kyle was formerly married to Laura Gomez but tied the knot to his second wife, Cynthia Ramirez, in 2014. He has a daughter with Laura.

Alison Eastwood, 51

Clint also had a daughter with Maggie. Alison was born in 1972 in Santa Monica, California.

She had a successful career as an actress and earned herself the leading role alongside John Cusack in Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.

Alison also tried her hand at directing. Her debut film was Rails and Ties in 2007 and starred Kevin Bacon and Marcia Gay Harden.

© David Livingston Alison Eastwood attends the Art for Animals fundraiser art event with her dad Clint

She hung up her acting shoes in 2014, but did come out of retirement to play Clint's daughter in his movie The Mule four years later.

Alison is now focused on her nonprofit animal welfare organization, Eastwood Ranch Foundation.

She married sculptor, Stacy Poitras, in 2013.

Scott Eastwood, 38

Scott Eastwood is the most famous of Clint's children.

Born to his dad and flight attendant, Jacelyn Reeves, in 1986, Scott became a well known actor.

© Photo: Getty Images Scott has starred in many of his father's movies

At the start of his career, he tried to avoid nepotism by using Reeves, rather than Eastwood as his last name.

He went on to star in a number of his father's movies, including Flags of our Fathers, Gran Torino, Invictis and Trouble with the Curve.

However, he insists, "I've auditioned for pretty much every one of my father's movies," and was rejected for some.

Scott said he was "dragged around to movie sets" as a kid and admits that it is concerning to him if he ever has a family of his own.

© Getty Images Scott said he's been rejected for some of his dad's films

"It's an amazing circus at times," he told Inside of being an actor in Hollywood. "But living on the road, I think it would be tough. I don't have a family yet, but I want that someday, and I think about what that would look like with kids and being away from them. That worries me."

He has dated several high profile women including Nina Dobrev, One Tree Hill star, Jana Kramer.

But he admits he has struggled to settle down after his girlfriend, Jewel Brangman, was tragically killed in a car accident in 2014.

Kathryn Eastwood, 36

Clint's second child with Jacelyn was a daughter, Kathryn, who was born in 1988.

She went down the acting route too and appeared in Jersey Boys, which her dad directed.

Kathryn was Miss Golden Globe in 2005 and has made several more appearances in films as well as working on her career as a writer.

© Getty Images Kathryn Eastwood also went into acting like her father Clint Eastwood

Francesca Eastwood, 30

In 1993, Clint became a dad again. This time to daughter Francesca, who he welcomed with British actress, Frances Fisher.

© Getty Images Clint Eastwood with daughter Francesca Eastwood

Francesca caught the attention of fans when she starred in reality TV show, Mrs. Eastwood & Company which followed her life with step-mom, Dina, and sister, Morgan.

She was named Miss Golden Globe in 2013 and has had a number of parts in TV shows and movies including Fargo and Old.

In her personal life, she was briefly married to Jonah Hill's late brother Jordan Feldstein. Their marriage was annulled a week after their 2013 nuptials. She has a son, Titan, from her relationship with personal trainer, Alexander Wraith.

© Amy Sussman Francesca Eastwood attends the Apple TV+ Original Series "Shantaram" Premiere

Morgan Eastwood

Three years after the birth of Francesca, came Morgan. In 1996, Clint became the proud dad to his last born child.

He shares his daughter with news anchor and actress, Dina Fisher - formerly known as Dina Eastwood.

© Getty images Actress Morgan Eastwood is Clint Eastwood's youngest daughter

They were married for 17 years until she filed for divorce in 2013 citing "irreconcilable differences".

Morgan was a teenager when the E! show Mrs. Eastwood & Company aired.

She also found fame by showing off her acting skills in Million Dollar Baby and Changeling. But she's also a whizz behind the camera.

© Jerritt Clark Clint with his daughters and his former partner, Francis Fisher

Morgan executive produced and appeared in a short film called I See You.

She is also a talented singer.

