Kelly Ripa shows off real skin as she goes makeup-free in new photo

Kelly Ripa always looks stunning, whether she's chilling at home with her husband Mark Consuelos, or presenting Live with him. But the star caught her fans off-guard as she revealed her authentic self in a stunning new photo.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a selfie with her friend, dancer Necy Kelly. The two women had big smiles on their faces as they looked at the camera. The Live with Kelly and Mark presenter appeared to have foregone makeup in the photo, showing off her natural glow.

© @kellyripa Instagram Kelly stunned with her fresh faced look

The 54-year-old star looked ageless without her usual TV makeup, which is typically meant to withstand harsh studio lighting.

Kelly has taken to showing her bare skin more often after partnering with L'Oreal Paris to show off her skincare routine.

© Getty Images Kelly always looks gorgeous

"I never post my skin prep, but I gotta post about this," she told her audience as part of the partnership. The star wore no makeup on her skin, although she appeared to be wearing eye makeup with long, dark eyelashes.

"Every dermatologist that has come on my show has told me about pro retinol cream. 'You need hyaluronic acid, you need vitamin C,' and there's ten thousand different products and most of them are in my medicine cabinet," she said.

"My routine started taking over my life," she confessed, as she showed off an impressive range of products in her cabinet.

Kelly has kept it candid when reflecting on age, having previously confessed to Glamour: "Aging gracefully is a lie, and nobody tells you that."

WATCH: Kelly Ripa Is Put Through Her Paces During A Workout With Husband Mark Consuelos

"And what does that even mean? I keep saying, 'If people are aging gracefully, why do I have so many skin care products in my cabinet?'"

She revealed she has had botox, describing it as a "life-changing experience."

"I'm not saying it's for everyone, but it was divine for me," she said. "I did not understand that so many people around me were getting Botox—I just thought I was aging in dog years and nobody else was."

As she spoke to Demi Moore about her insecurities on her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, she confessed: "I try never to turn around and look in the mirror—ever—if I'm naked."

Kelly keeps it real when it comes to ageing

She added that she felt more able to age gracefully thanks to the current emphasis on health and wellness.

"Women in their 50s and 60s and 70s are now keeping themselves—thanks to diet, exercise, fitness routines, modern medicine—women are much younger, they look younger, they feel younger, they have the vitality of a much younger person."