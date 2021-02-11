Kelly Ripa is unrecognisable in video revealing hilarious transformation She showcased her look on her show

Kelly Ripa is known for her all-American girl good looks so when she showcased a very different look on Wednesday the results were hilarious - if not a little shocking.

The star, 50, had fans doing a double-take when she appeared on her Live with Kelly and Ryan show’s Instagram, looking far from her usual glamorous self.

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes emotional confession about son Joaquin - husband Mark was 'choked up'

But the TV host's new look, fortunately, isn't permanent and it was just a filter of a cat which she'd placed on her face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa undergoes epic virtual transformation... into a cat!

Kelly was teasing the Zoom conference which went viral when a Texas lawyer accidentally used the feline filter during an important virtual call.

It's not the first time Kelly has changed up her appearance in the name of fun - and Halloween was no exception.

Last year, she delighted fans with her exotic transformation when she dressed up as the Tiger King, complete with a mullet and moustache.

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes live blooper as she hosts show without Ryan Seacrest

SEE: Kelly Ripa’s floral dress sends fans wild

Kelly was behind the cat virtual mask!

In the past, she’s worn some seriously creative outfits for both her show and with her family too.

While Kelly is happy to dive into a costume change, when it comes to making permanent changes to her appearance, you won’t find her going under the knife.

She recently addressed plastic surgery while chatting to her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, and told him the product she swears by to get the perfect pout.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside huge living room - with impressive book collection

READ: Kelly Ripa embarrasses daughter Lola, leaving Mark Consuelos shocked

Kelly rocks a natural look

"I don't put anything on my lips,” she said, before adding: “And I'm not a paid spokesperson - I do trace outside the lines. But Lisa Rinna's Lip Kit is an amazing thing."

Kelly confessed she tries everything when it comes to beauty products but wouldn't consider cosmetic surgery or injections.

"Once you start tinkering with your lips then you can look bonkers," she said before musing: "I don’t know what happens between the lips and suddenly that thing, you know, where they are pulling a twist tie on top of your head and they’re pulling your skin."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.