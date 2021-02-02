Kelly Ripa puts on a flirty display in frilly dress - and you should see her hair! The star knows how to pose

Jennifer Aniston called and she wants her hair back! Kelly Ripa surprised her fans with a throwback photo on Tuesday when she was sporting the epic 'Rachel' hairdo from Friends.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host pulled off a flirty pose and rocked a polka dot dress in the photo shared by director and photographer Danielle Levitt.

Kelly had her hands on her hips and was sticking her tongue out in the image she reposted onto her own Instagram Stories.

And while it’s not clear just how old the photo is, her layered look is a surefire giveaway it was probably from the 90s.

The television host has been enjoying some delightful snowy weather in New York where her incredible $27million townhouse had a wintery transformation.

It was covered in a blanket of snow on Tuesday and the entire family, including husband, Mark Consuelos, and their children, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23, have been enjoying the picture-perfect scene.

Kelly rocked her cute and flirty look

Kelly took to her Instagram Stories to show her 2.9million followers the snow which had settled on her roof terrace.

As she began filming by panning across the wooden-clad space to reveal how the snow had covered every inch of it, fans could see that Kelly's furniture was shielded from the harsh weather conditions, under protective covers.

Kelly and Mark spent several months apart before the holidays when he was filming in Vancouver and she was in New York working on her show.

Kelly and Mark have several homes together

They were happily reunited at the end of last year but separated again briefly recently.

The couple appear to be back together again now though as Mark was in charge of clearing the snow!

The lovebirds own homes in the Caribbean, Colorado and the Hamptons – but their primary family property is their idyllic townhouse, situated on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

