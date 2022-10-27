Kelly Ripa's lips and cheekbones are front and center after epic transformation The TV star looks so different

Kelly Ripa ditched chic sense of style for a very different appearance on Thursday when she left fans shocked with her transformation.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star sported huge lips, chiseled cheekbones and a mountain of brown hair as she was made over to look like a Jersey bride.

Appearing in a photo on the show's Instagram, Kelly looked almost unrecognizable with the heavy makeup and wearing a huge tiara and wedding gown.

She pouted perfectly in the photo in which she was the model for the front of the Halloween costume.

The post was captioned: "Our #LiveHalloween show is this Monday! #KellyandRyan #bravocon #Bravo #RHONJ."

Fans went wild for her look and commented: "And somehow, this looks understated compared to the real thing," and a second said: "Oh . My. Gosh. This is everything," while a third remarked: "You are the funniest person EVER."

Kelly's look was for Halloween - and fans loved it

There were shocked face emojis and plenty of "OMG" messages too.

Kelly is renowned for her spooky season costumes and never disappoints with her appearance.

She recently looked very different for another reason when she celebrated Diwali, the Hindu religious festival of lights, which falls on Monday, 24 October.

Kelly reveals her favorite four Halloweeen costumes

The mom-of-three wore a traditional outfit, consisting of an ornate hot pink tunic, and looked stunning as she partied alongside her husband, Mark Consuelos.

They both embraced the evening and the dancing wholeheartedly and shared several clips on social media, much to the delight of their fans.

Kelly further raved about how much fun she had, sharing a glimpse of the crowded party and inisting it was the "best party ever," alongside a "Happy Diwali," gif.

The event had quite the guest list, proved so by yet another video in which designer Prabal Gurung, who hosted the event at The Pierre Hotel, is excitedly teaching Mark some "new dance moves".

Also hosting the event was actor and former Barack Obama White House staff member Kal Penn, who Kelly also animatedly danced with.

