Travis Kelce hints at major career change amid further time spent with Taylor Swift

It goes without saying that Travis Kelce has had an amazing career so far in football as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Already, he's made his mark as one of the greatest to do what he does.

His life has drastically changed since he started dating Taylor Swift, as he's catapulted to new levels of fame, which has had many speculating whether he might retire from his career in football soon, after 12 seasons in the NFL.

The football star's latest comments indicate that, at 35 years old, that might be sooner rather than later.

Following the Chiefs' victory in an away game against the Cleveland Browns, Travis got wistful in an episode of the New Heights podcast he hosts with brother Jason Kelce.

Born in Cleveland, the star player has only played in his hometown twice over the course of his career, which made him emotional.

"I just love that city, man. It was so fun. When we flew in, I felt like a tour guide. I was telling everybody every single city that we were going past, every monument, every building," he said with a smile.

He added: "It's so crazy to drive to the stadium [Huntington Bank Field]. I had crazy flashbacks of going to — you know, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is right there on the same block, as well as the Science Center."

As he had these "surreal" memories, he remarked: "I don't know if it's the last time I'll ever play in Cleveland, but it kinda felt like I was just giving it one last hoorah before I'm done because I've only played there twice in 12 years."

At 35, Travis is an oddity in his field as the average for retirement within the NFL is 27.6 years old. But that doesn't mean that the prospect of his career ending isn't on his mind.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Travis revealed that while his friends believe he never worries about retirement, it's a constant thought.

He confessed that he thinks about it "more than anyone could ever imagine," especially following a decade's worth of sports injuries.

"That's the only thing I’ve never really been open about," he revealed. "The discomfort. The pain. The lingering injuries—the 10 surgeries I've had that I still feel every single surgery to this day."

With Travis hinting at his own retirement, fans will no doubt wonder what his girlfriend Taylor might be thinking, although there's no doubt she'll support him no matter what, as she has done throughout their relationship.

Taylor can often be seen in the stands at the Arrowhead Stadium. While she didn't attend his game in Cleveland, she remained supportive from afar as she was spotted visiting a children's hospital in Kansas City.