Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate major news on big night out surrounded by special friends

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marked the end of her record-breaking Eras Tour with a night to remember, joining friends Patrick and Brittany Mahomes for a dazzling themed celebration in Kansas City.

The glittering event, inspired by Taylor’s iconic musical eras, brought together an intimate group of close friends who paid tribute to the pop star’s milestone year in style.

Brittany gave fans a glimpse into the festivities, sharing a series of joyful photos on Instagram.

The snaps captured her alongside Taylor and the party’s enthusiastic guests, who threw themselves into the theme by dressing up to reflect Taylor’s various musical chapters — from her early Fearless days to the moody drama of Reputation and the pastel romance of Lover.

Brittany herself sparkled in a silver fringe mini dress paired with dazzling knee-high boots and a sleek black-and-gray jacket. Her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick, fully embraced the fun in a sharp black suit and top hat — a playful nod to Travis’s now-famous accessory from his on-stage cameo during Taylor’s London Eras Tour performance.

Taylor, 34, was the epitome of understated elegance in a black Balmain mini dress featuring intricate beading, sequins, and crystals. With her signature red lip and diamond drop earrings, she looked every inch the global superstar.

Though Travis, 34, didn’t pose for official photos with the group, he made his presence known in the background of several shots, quietly supporting Taylor as she celebrated the conclusion of her historic tour.

The NFL star has been one of Taylor’s biggest cheerleaders throughout the Eras Tour, often attending her shows and solidifying their place as one of the year’s most talked-about couples.

The celebration also drew members of Taylor’s inner circle, including her close friend Ashley Avignone, who fully embraced her Reputation era look with an all-black ensemble and a faux snake draped around her shoulders.

Brittany captioned her carousel of photos: "My people". While the exact date of the party remains unclear, the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.

Taylor wrapped up the final leg of her Eras Tour in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8, following an extraordinary year of sold-out stadiums and countless accolades. After closing the chapter on what has been described as one of the most successful tours in music history, Taylor reportedly flew to Kansas City to spend some well-deserved downtime with Travis.

The couple has made headlines over the past few months as fans eagerly follow their budding romance. From Taylor cheering on Travis at Chiefs games to their growing circle of mutual friends, the two have seamlessly blended their worlds.

For Taylor, the evening marked not only the end of an extraordinary professional year but also a personal milestone. The Eras Tour has shattered records globally, but it’s also given her a chance to connect more deeply with her audience and her loved ones.

Travis, meanwhile, is gearing up for a critical point in the NFL season as the Chiefs prepare for another playoff run. Despite his busy schedule, he’s made it clear how important his relationship with Taylor is, frequently showing his support at her performances and events.