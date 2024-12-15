Travis Kelce's new look gets fans talking as Taylor Swift skips latest Chiefs game

Fresh off the Eras Tour's final concert in Vancouver, after nearly two years on the road and $2 billion, fans were eagerly awaiting an appearance from Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce's latest game.

Travis, 35, will join the rest of his Kansas City Chiefs team to face off against the Cleveland Browns, and while it seems like the Chiefs already have an early lead, they don't have their most famous fan.

Taylor, who celebrated her 35th birthday in private earlier this week, has often been seen at her boyfriend's games, last showing up on November 29 at Arrowhead Stadium. However, it looks like she has decided to skip the team's latest game.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Travis Kelce surprises on stage at Taylor Swift concert

Earlier reports suggested that Taylor may decide to sit this game out due to the unfamiliar venue, with the Chiefs vs Browns match taking place at Huntington Bank Field.

Reports imply that due to her team's comfort and relationship with Arrowhead in Kansas City, security isn't as much of an issue for a home game, as much as it would be for an away game.

The news was further shared by Cleveland AP writer Tom Withers on X, who tweeted out: "Official word from stadium security is that Taylor Swift is not attending today's game," which ESPN Cleveland confirmed by replying: "No Taylor Swift today at the Browns game."

© Getty Images Taylor's fans were present at the Chiefs' latest game against the Cleveland Browns to see her, to no avail

However, what fans of the singer did get to talk about was Travis' new outfit, with the official Chiefs social media sharing some photographs of their players descending from their private plane in style.

The famously stylish athlete emerged in a denim jacket with matching jeans and a white t-shirt, plus a white beanie, although what elevated the style was the patterning on the jacket and jeans. Both pieces were covered with lace floral appliqués that resembled doilies.

MORE: Travis Kelce's dad plans special birthday gift for Taylor Swift 'that tweaks the strings of her heart'

Fans were loving the bold look, leaving approving comments on social media like: "I'll have one of those jackets please," and: "Love the fit!!" as well as: "I love that suit! It is spectacular!" plus: "Dang dressed in denim and lace! Love it."

© Getty Images for TAS The singer concluded her record-breaking Eras Tour on December 8

After the conclusion of the record-breaking world tour, Travis and his brother Jason Kelce praised the "Cruel Summer" singer during an episode of their podcast New Heights, calling the tour and its accomplishments "insane."

MORE: Travis Kelce reveals the one thing he won't do for Taylor Swift

"Shoutout to Tay, and the unbelievable Eras Tour has finally come to an end," he proudly declared, with the hosts marveling over how long the tour ran for. "It's insane. Over 10 million people in the stands over the course of it, it's pretty crazy."

© Getty Images The NFL tight end's new lace look received heaps of compliments from fans

He continued: "Shoutout to everybody who was part of that show. Obviously, it's her music, it's her tour, but that was a full production man, that thing."

MORE: Taylor Swift pays tribute to Travis Kelce with new $33k ring

He praised his girlfriend for putting on a magnificent show, which included many callouts to him through lyric changes to "Karma," plus a special onstage appearance by the NFL star as well. The tour kicked off just months before they went public with their romance at a Chiefs game later that year.

© Getty Images Travis was on-hand to help his team in their match against the Cleveland Browns in Huntington Bank Field

"It was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people. But mostly because of Taylor," Travis commented.