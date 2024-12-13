Taylor Swift shares best 'early birthday present' as she celebrates with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift kicked off her 35th birthday celebrations early after receiving some incredible news ahead of her special day.

The "Bad Blood" singer featured in a heartfelt video in which she expressed that the gift was "exactly what I wanted".

Taylor was referring to her 10 Billboard Music Awards, which set a new record for the most all-time wins at the ceremony with 49 total.

Taylor was crowned the winner of Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, and Top Billboard Global (excl. U.S.) Artist.

Sharing her happiness in a pre-recorded video, Taylor gushed: "I just wanted to say, hi, and thank you. Thank you to the Billboard Awards. Thank you to the fans, because Billboard is counting your stuff. They're counting what you listen to, the albums that you're passionate about.

"So, I count these as like, fan-voted awards because you guys are the ones who care about our albums and come see us in concert."

She continued: "Everything that's happened with the Eras Tour and the Tortured Poets Department, I just have to say thank you. It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I've made and the fact that you care so much about my music."

Talor added: "This is the nicest early birthday present you could have given me. So, thank you very much, I love it. It's exactly what I wanted."

Taylor's incredible achievement is another reason for her and Travis Kelce to celebrate. While the couple haven't shared her birthday plans, they will no doubt be spending the day together.

The singer is now enjoying a break after wrapping up her Eras Tour in Vancouver on December 8.

One day before her birthday, she and Travis visited the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, although they were not photographed together.

Taylor spent plenty of time visiting the children, and one sweet moment between her and a patient was caught on camera.

Taylor signed an Eras Tour book for a little girl named Baylee, who told the singer: "I like Travis now," to which Taylor quickly replied: "Yes. Me too."

It is likely that the couple will spend her birthday in Kansas considering Travis has an away game on December 15 against the Cleveland Browns.

However, they could make a quick stop back to New York City so Taylor can also enjoy her birthday with her friends like she did last year.

Taylor's birthday marks the end of a truly extraordinary year. At just 35, the pop icon has reached heights that even she could hardly have imagined.

Her career-defining Eras Tour captivated fans across the globe, spanning 152 stops and setting record after record. According to The New York Times, the tour earned an eye-watering $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales, cementing Taylor as one of the most successful performers of all time.