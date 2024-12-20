Kelly Clarkson shares insight into strained relationship with ex Brandon Blackstock in telling video

Kelly Clarkson will be celebrating a very merry Christmas with her two children River and Remy, but the singer made it clear that she remains happily single, four years on from her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The songstress shared the official album visualizer for her upcoming album, When Christmas Comes Around… Again, with a family oriented vision of four stockings hanging over a roaring fireplace with a Christmas tree next to it.

The four stockings were personalized with names embroidered on the fur trim: Kelly, River, Remy, and 'Nope'. The fourth stocking certainly seemed to highlight that this Christmas, the "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" singer wouldn't be reuniting with her ex-husband, or spending the holiday with anyone other than her kids.

This comes as the singer gave an update on her dating life just last month. While she may not be dating anyone at the moment, she told KOST 103.5 that her kids had developed a strong viewpoint on her love life.

"They constantly bring it up, 'Please, we don't want you with anybody else,'" she revealed. "They're young. It's hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad."

"I have expressed like, 'Hey, I love you guys but Mommy needs lovings too,'" she added, but clarified that she's not looking for anything serious right now. "I've got a lot on my plate. I'm a magnet for people who are really all-in right off the bat."

"It's not that I'm the type to go and kiss a bunch of people, I just don't - I'm very noncommittal at the moment."

Kelly filed for divorce in 2020, with the dispute only being finalized in 2022. The singer was ordered to pay her ex-husband a one-time lump sum of over $1.3 million, as well as $45,000 a month in child support, and $115,000 a month in spousal support until January 31, 2024.

They also agreed to joint custody, although the kids would primarily live with Kelly in Los Angeles. Kelly also got the family pets and a flight simulator, while her ex was awarded their "farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses" presumably from the ranch they shared in Montana, some snowmobiles, and some Patek Philippe watches.

Previously, she confessed that co-parenting with Brandon was "tough."

"I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally," she added, while expressing that they prioritized their children.

"As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board."