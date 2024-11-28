Kelly Clarkson's son Remy, 8, blows fans away with incredible singing voice

Kelly Clarkson is known for her sweet demeanor, her incredible bops and most of all, her powerhouse singing voice; and the apple doesn't fall far from the tree for the talk show host, who welcomed her youngest child on stage on Tuesday.

Kelly's eight-year-old son, Remy, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, took it upon himself to warm up the crowd ahead of a taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show, delighting fans worldwide with his incredible voice.

Remy sang a rendition of "My Way" by Frank Sinatra on the stage, showcasing his talent while his sister, 10-year-old River, sang along in the crowd in support.

"I planned each charted course/ Each careful step along the byway/ And more, much more than this/ I did it my way," he sang along while accompanied by Kelly's band.

The surprise performance was set up by Remy himself, according to his mother. "[He] just walked right in today and said, 'Who do I need to speak to to sing my song?' I said, 'OK, sir,'" she joked on the show.

"They're so fun. I love my kids so much."

© Getty Images Remy stunned the crowd with his Frank Sinatra rendition

Remy is not the only Clarkson child with a formidable set of pipes; he and his sister River have both joined their mom on stage in the past, notably during her Las Vegas residency in 2023.

The confident kid sang "Whole Lotta Woman" from Kelly's 2017 album Meaning of Life, while River chose "Heartbeat Song" from her mother's 2015 album Piece by Piece, much to fans' delight.

River may be closer to a music career than we think, despite being just 10 years old; she recorded vocals for Kelly's song "You Don't Make Me Cry" on her 2023 deluxe album Chemistry.

© Emma McIntyre Kelly shares Remy and River with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

"We just loved it, and it fit in with the record and she came into the studio and said, 'Can I sing?'" she told the Today show. "And so my producer just took my vocal off completely and just let her sing on the track, and she's just on the whole track. It's so cute."

As for whether the 42-year-old wants her two kids to follow in her footsteps, Kelly explained that while she would be worried for them, she would ultimately support their dreams.

© Instagram The adorable kids joined their mom on stage in 2023 for her Las Vegas residency

"I'm not going to not push," she told Today. "I'm a parent, whatever you want to do."

"It's hard for me to sit here and go 'don't do this, it's a hard industry' because I'm in it. I do think kids that grow up in it; it's hard for them not to be inspired by it or want to be a part of it."

© NBC The mother of two revealed that she wouldn't push her kids into the entertainment industry

"So I kind of understand that if they do, but also, like, be a teacher or a doctor or anything else," she finished.

The "Stronger" singer welcomed River in June 2014 and Remy in April 2016; she split from her husband in June 2020, and their divorce was finalized in 2022.