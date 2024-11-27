Kelly Clarkson gives surprising dating update following divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has been happily single since she finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson is single

The singer and talk show host shares two children with her ex-husband, River and Remington, who have reportedly developed strong views about her dating life since the drastic change in their family took place.

Kelly opened up about how her children reacted to the prospect of her dating anyone other than their father, adding it was a constant topic in her house.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson's Family Life

"They constantly bring it up, 'Please, we don't want you with anybody else,'" she revealed on KOST 103.5. "They're young. It's hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad."

While she may not be dating anyone at the moment, the "Stronger" singer is enjoying single life and plans not to follow her kids' wishes when it comes to her love life.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson with her son Remington "Remy" Alexander

"I have expressed like, 'Hey, I love you guys but Mommy needs lovings too,'" she added, but clarified that she's not looking for anything serious right now.

"I've got a lot on my plate. I'm a magnet for people who are really all-in right off the bat," she explained.

© Getty Kelly Clarkson and her two children

"It's not that I'm the type to go and kiss a bunch of people, I just don't - I'm very noncommittal at the moment."

River turned 10 this year, while Remington is eight, meaning Kelly's current priorities revolve around watching her children grow up: "I'm seeing my kids grow real fast, and it's going by real fast."

"I'm happy for them because I enjoy all the stages. I love hanging with my little ones. They're so funny and they're so cool and they're only going to want me around for so long because they're my kids."

"I know they're going to be like me and be like, 'Bye!' Which I'm cool with, but I want to enjoy it for as long as I can," she added.

© Chris Polk/AMA2017 Kelly Clarkson with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Previously, she confessed that co-parenting with Brandon was "tough."

"I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally," she added, while expressing that they prioritized their children.

"As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board."