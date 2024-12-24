Kylie Jenner's daughter gives back at Christmas toy drive with dad in rare appearance

Kylie Jenner's six-year-old daughter Stormi spent the days before Christmas learning to give back, as she spent time with her father Travis Scott at a toy drive in Houston, Texas.

Cactus Jack Foundation, the non-profit launched by rapper Travis as part of his record label, hosted their fifth annual Winter Wonderland Toy & Food Drive, which served over 1000 Houston residents on December 22.

Travis was in attendance, alongside his young daughter, who was seen in pictures shared by the foundation's Instagram page in a red Santa hat and an oversized white fluffy jacket.

© Cactus Jack Foundation Travis Scott with daughter Stormi at Cactus Jack Foundation toy drive

The pair stood behind a table covered in Barbie dolls with families walking past, and Travis was also snapped taking pictures of his girl, who had a big smile on her face.

"Our mission is to empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long term success," reads the organization's page. "We believe the youth should not be prevented from attaining their lifetime goal and are committed to extending educational opportunities to all, regardless of their circumstances to achieve their dreams."

Kylie and Travis welcomed Stormi in 2018.

© MEGA Kylie and her daughter Stormi in matching Valentino outfits on January 24, 2024

"Fatherhood influences my job. It has a huge impact," the artist and producer told i-D in February 2021 of how Stormi has changed his life. "I realized my job is way more important than what I thought because of her. More responsibility, you know? You've got to use that properly … I don't live for myself anymore."

They are also parents to two-year-old Aire, and are carefully co-parenting together. Kylie lives full-time with the children in Los Angeles, and revealed last week that her children had helped to decorate their Holmby Hills home.

© Instagram Kylie with her Christmas helpers

Two-year-old Aire had decked out his traditional green fir tree with silver baubles, along with countless mini-train figurines. He added twinkling white lights to the tree for a classy touch.

But his older sister went for an entirely different vibe, forgoing classic traditions in favor of a baby pink Christmas tree, covered in pink glitter baubles and brushed silver ones too, with silver snowflakes, unicorn pompoms and white lights.

The family also has a towering tree in the entrance hall of the $36 million mansion, and Kylie enlisted the help of celebrity florist Jeff Leatham to deck out her house, with Stormi appearing in the video as one of his helpers, hanging rainbow and Santa Claus baubles on the tree.

"I love working with The Kardashians, and planning one of their beautiful events because they have such great taste – they really are trendsetters and tastemakers," Jeff told HELLO! earlier in 2024.

"If you see one of the girls doing [something] then six months later someone else is doing it and it's fun to push the button and work with people that like to take risks."