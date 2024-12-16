Kylie Jenner lets Stormi and Aire decorate $36m mansion for Christmas with epic results

Kylie Jenner has been embracing a more pared-back, sophisticated look in recent months, wearing lowkey makeup and elegant ensembles.

Following her style overhaul, we expected the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's new look to extend to her décor, imagining traditional, simple Christmas decorations.

If Kylie had been in charge of the décor at her $36 million California mansion, this might well have been the case, but the 27-year-old put her Christmas décor in charge of her two children, Stormi, six, and Aire, two.

© Getty Kylie Jenner let her kids decorate her home this Christmas

Kylie Jenner's Christmas trees

Makeup entrepreneur Kylie took to Instagram on Sunday to share how her kids had decorated their home, beginning with Aire's tree.

© Instagram Aire's tree was decorated with trains

The two-year-old had decked out his traditional green fir tree with silver baubles, along with countless mini-train figurines. He'd added twinkling white lights to the tree for a classy touch.

His older sister went for an entirely different vibe, forgoing classic traditions in favor of a baby pink Christmas tree.

© Instagram Stormi's Christmas tree was pretty and pink

The Barbie-inspired tree featured pink glitter baubles and brushed silver ones too, with silver snowflakes, unicorn pompoms and white lights – it couldn't be more different from her brother's tree!

On top of Stormi and Aire's trees, Kylie installed a towering tree in the entrance hall of her home, enlisting the help of celebrity florist Jeff Leatham to deck out her house.

Kylie shared a photo of the tree being installed, writing: "favorite time of the year," in her caption with the sped-up video showing her "Christmas angels" hard at work erecting the fir.

© Instagram Kylie Jenner with her little Christmas helpers

While Kylie hired professionals to decorate her home, Stormi was still hard at work, hanging rainbow and Santa Claus baubles on the tree.

The outdoors of Kylie's house is like something from a movie, with giant nutcracker statues standing tall at the front of her home and a giant wreath hanging from her porch too. Watch the video below to see Kylie's Christmas decorations, and prepare to be wowed.

Kylie's sister's Christmas décor

Kylie's sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian shared insights into their Christmas home makeovers too, with Khloe opting for all white lights on the various trees in her home, which she shares with her kids, True, six, and Tatum, two.

Kourtney also opted for sophisticated tree décor, choosing simply white lights on her traditional-looking trees.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian shared a glimpse of her festive home makeover

Kim has yet to share a peek at her Christmas decorations, but as the sister most fond of minimalist designs, we suspect she'll have kept things lowkey at home with her four kids.

Kylie's other sister, Kendall, has also kept her home under wraps – but given she spends much time traveling the world for her work as a model, she may well not dress her home for the season.