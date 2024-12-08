Kylie Jenner shares milestone moment with daughter Stormi for the first time and fans can't get enough

Kylie Jenner just shared a touching moment with her daughter, Stormi Webster, that had fans feeling nostalgic.

The 26-year-old beauty mogul revealed on TikTok that she and Stormi watched Kylie’s now-iconic To Our Daughter video together for the very first time.

The heartfelt documentary-style video, which introduced the world to Kylie’s pregnancy and the birth of her daughter in 2018, was a major cultural moment when it was released, and revisiting it brought back all the emotions.

Kylie shares milestone moment with Stormi

"It was time," Kylie captioned the post, adding, "Can’t believe it’s been 7 years." Sitting side-by-side with Stormi, Kylie shared the sweet family moment, marking a full-circle experience for the mother-daughter duo.

Stormi, who turns seven in February, watched attentively, but there was one part that had her reacting in a way only a child could.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi Webster

When the video reached a clip of Kris Jenner giving birth to Kylie, Stormi bashfully covered her face. Kylie laughed and explained to her daughter, "That’s when I was being born. Are you scared?"

Stormi’s reaction delighted fans, many of whom commented on how relatable her shyness was. "Stormi is just like any kid—adorable and so funny!” one fan wrote, while another joked, “The embarrassment is already kicking in, and she’s not even a teenager yet."

© Jacopo Raule Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

The To Our Daughter video, which Kylie first released in February 2018, was a deeply personal project that captured her pregnancy journey, culminating in the arrival of her first child with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

At the time, Kylie had chosen to step away from the public eye entirely during her pregnancy, making the video’s release an unexpected and emotional moment for fans around the world. The short film featured heartwarming glimpses of her family and friends, as well as intimate clips of Kylie and Travis preparing to welcome Stormi into the world.

© Unknown Stormi is already a style queen

Since then, Kylie’s life has continued to evolve. She and Travis welcomed their second child, Aire, in February 2022—nearly four years to the day after Stormi’s birth.

Like her first pregnancy, Kylie documented her journey with Aire in another heartfelt YouTube video titled To Our Son. The two siblings, born just one day apart, have brought immense joy to Kylie’s life, as she continues to balance motherhood with her thriving career.

Despite Kylie and Travis’s romantic relationship coming to an end, the two remain devoted co-parents to their children.

© Christopher Polk/NBC Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, and Travis Scott

Kylie has often expressed how much motherhood has transformed her, sharing in interviews that it’s brought her a sense of strength and fulfillment unlike anything else. "Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me,” Kylie told TMRW. “I’ve grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I’m trying to be the best person I can possibly be. It’s been such a challenging year but the silver lining was that I had so much more time to spend with my family."

Fans couldn’t help but marvel at the significance of Kylie sharing To Our Daughter with Stormi. Many commented on how thoughtful it was for her to create such meaningful keepsakes for her children. "Stormi and Aire are going to treasure these videos forever,” one admirer wrote. “What a beautiful way to show them how loved they are."