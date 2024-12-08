Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kris Jenner reveals the 'chaos' involved with 13 grandchildren during the holiday season
Kris Jenner attends Kathy & Nicky Hilton's Annual Holiday Printfresh Pajama Launch Party Benefitting Animal Haven and Camp Cocker Rescue on November 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

The Kar-Jenner momager is a grandma through Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, plus Kylie Jenner

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Kris Jenner may be best known as the Kar-Jenner "momager," but she's just as proud of being the most doting grandmother to her 13 grandchildren.

Through daughter Kourtney Kardashian, she is a grandma to Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick (with her ex Scott Disick), plus baby Rocky 13 Barker (with husband Travis Barker). Kim Kardashian is a mom to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West (with ex-husband Kanye West).

Khloé Kardashian shares kids True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson, while Rob Kardashian is a dad to daughter Dream with ex-fiancé Angela White aka Blac Chyna. And finally, Kylie Jenner is a mom to kids Stormi and Aire Webster with Travis Scott. Learn more from the video below...

Her deep love for her family and the holidays means that Kris, 69, is ready to take the challenge of hosting and caring for everyone on with joy and gratitude, she told People.

"I just have to take a deep breath and realize I'm outnumbered," she exclaims. "There are 13 of them! You can't control that kind of chaos."

However, like a true grandma, she adds: "It's so much fun! I'm just such a holiday girl. I mean, I'm just obsessed with celebrating every holiday." So much so that she usually will get the jump on Christmas, putting her tree up the very next day after Halloween.

Photo shared by Kim Kardashian on Instagram November 2024 featuring her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, plus her mother Kris Jenner, from her birthday celebration© Instagram
Kris is the most gung-ho and doting of grandmas!

"I actually had the most amazing experience this year," she explained. "Because there's a guy by the name of Christopher Radko who makes these Christmas ornaments… and he actually came over and did my tree himself, which was something that was on my bucket list. I was so lucky."

Celebrating the holiday at the family matriarch's home has become a tradition for the family. "We spend Christmas morning at my house," she detailed, noting that they all "go for it, we go really hard" when it comes to gift giving too.

Kris Jenner's post confused fans© Instagram
"I'm just such a holiday girl. I mean, I'm just obsessed with celebrating every holiday."

Christmas has held a special meaning for Kris, as she explained that it was something that was held sacred in her own home growing up. "It was always such a big deal in my house. The same was true for my mom, my dad, my grandmother."

"I actually just finished decorating my mom's house for Christmas and pulling things out of a storage bin and going through things that meant so much to me as a child. It was such an amazing emotional memory."

kris jenner red dress© Getty Images
"It was always such a big deal in my house. The same was true for my mom, my dad, my grandmother."

While she does love embracing the "chaos" of a large family holiday, Kris also does admit that she does become a bit of a "neat freak" during family gatherings, a sentiment she shares with Khloé. She even dubs themselves the "counter wipers" of the group.

"I kind of walk around with paper towels and my universal cleaner at all times," she quipped. "I've always done it. The rest of the family, they're used to me."

Khloé Kardashian and her children True and Tatum, plus Kris Jenner, pose in front of the former's Christmas tree during their Thanksgiving dinner, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The Kardashian and Jenner family will often get their trees up early

Kris was pictured celebrating Thanksgiving with her daughter, True and Tatum as well, with Khloé sharing pictures of the family's get-together for the holiday, complete with some early Christmas decor of her own.

