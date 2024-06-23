Khloé Kardashian reveals why niece Stormi is being kept out of spotlight in latest family update

Khloé Kardashian and her family may live their lives in the spotlight — some from birth — but she still respects their wishes to sometimes keep them out of it.

Over the weekend, the Good American founder got together with some of her famous siblings, including Kim Kardashian, as their daughters took part in their latest dance recital.

And as she shared photos of her daughter True, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, and Kim's daughter Chicago, she took a moment to address why she covered her sister Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's face in one of them.

Among the several sweet photos Khloé shared, one of them saw True, Stormi, Chicago and Dream posing together in adorable baseball themed outfits, but Stormi had a red heart emoji over her face.

One fan then took to the comments section under the post and questioned: "Why hide Stormi's face?????" and Khloé quickly explained it was "because her mommy asked."

Some of the other photos captured the doting mom posing with True, clad in a pink tutu dress, another one that included her little brother Tatum, plus another heartwarming photo of True, Chicago and Dream posing with flowers next to Kim and Khloé.

© Instagram The Kardashian kids had their third annual dance recital

"My girls had their dance recital yesterday! Year 3 done," Khloé wrote in her caption, adding: "I can't believe they already have done three years of dance."

She continued: "Life is moving quickly. They did two dances this year — ballet and hip hop. I am so so proud of them! They were absolutely perfect."

© Instagram The girls looked adorable in their tutus

Plus, she noted: "Obviously none of our girls wear makeup like this regularly. This was for the recital only. They are beautiful just as they are," and concluded with: "Yesterday was super special, memories for a lifetime."

© Instagram Khloé also shared a photo featuring her son Tatum

Fans were quick to gush over the special family moment, with one writing: "Such a great mom and aunt," of Khloé, as others followed suit with: "Awww well done girls!! You all look beautiful," and: "They are the cutest," as well as: "Look at these angels."

Khloé shares both of her kids with ex Tristan Thompson, while Kim shares Chicago, plus North, Saint and Psalm, with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West, Kylie shares Stormi and Aire with ex Travis Scott, and Rob shares Dream with ex Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna.