Harper Beckham looks so grown up alongside glamorous siblings in latest festive photos

Victoria Beckham has delighted fans with an intimate glimpse of the Beckham family’s Christmas celebrations, sharing a series of stunning photos on Instagram.

While the entire family looked effortlessly glamorous, it was 13-year-old Harper Beckham who stole the spotlight. The youngest of the Beckham clan appeared all grown up, showcasing her budding confidence and poise as she posed alongside her stylish siblings.

In the festive snaps, captured in front of a dazzling Christmas tree adorned with sparkling lights and elegant white baubles, Harper exuded sophistication in a chic, strapless black dress. Barefoot and radiating charm, she stood tall among her glamorous older brothers—Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19.

Harper’s natural confidence and elegant style have long been a nod to her fashion-icon mother, Victoria, and this latest appearance cements her place as one to watch in the future.

The first photo captures Harper surrounded by her brothers, each showcasing their unique style.

Brooklyn, known for his laid-back vibe, sported brown trousers, a black sweater, and classic Vans sneakers, flashing his signature smile.

Romeo brought a sleek edge to the photo with wide-leg black trousers, a leather jacket, and a silver necklace, while Cruz kept it cool in a black shirt, dark jeans, and white sneakers. Despite their individual styles, the Beckham siblings share an undeniable bond, with their camaraderie shining brightly in the family shot.

The second image, which featured the entire family, was equally dazzling. Victoria and David Beckham joined their children, along with Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz. Victoria stunned in an all-black ensemble with bold fishnet tights, while Nicola added festive flair with a leather jacket and red top.

David looked every bit the dapper gentleman in a tailored blazer and printed shirt, standing proudly alongside his family. Together, the Beckhams embodied the spirit of the holidays, showcasing not only their impeccable style but also their close family ties.

This has been a big year for Harper, who has continued to impress fans with her evolving interests and talents.

Recently, the teenager took over her mother’s Instagram account to showcase her passion for makeup, giving herself a very 'Posh' makeover using products worth £160.

Harper’s love for all things beauty makes her the ultimate ambassador for Victoria Beckham Beauty, her mum’s renowned cosmetics brand.

Victoria has often spoken of Harper’s creativity and drive, which were further highlighted in a recent family post. Harper was seen writing down her dream to "create an amazing brand when I’m older" taking inspiration from her mother’s ventures in the fashion, beauty, and fragrance industries.

Fans were quick to comment on how much Harper has grown up and how glamorous she looked in the photos. "She’s so elegant—definitely takes after Victoria!" one fan wrote. Another gushed: "Harper is growing into such a confident young lady. The Beckhams always radiate family goals!"

Last Christmas, the family spent the holidays in Miami, enjoying their luxurious $22 million penthouse apartment at the top of the iconic One Thousand Museum building.

The swanky pad boasted every luxury imaginable, including an at-home gym, a terrace with stunning sea views, and even a smoothie bar downstairs. While this year’s festivities took place closer to home, the Beckhams once again showcased their penchant for blending glamour with heartfelt family moments.