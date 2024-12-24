Harper Beckham's Christmas wishlist revealed as family shun London for swanky $60m home

The Beckham clan is set for a sunny Christmas this year as Brooklyn has just revealed they'll be spending the holiday season in Miami, Florida.

The aspiring chef, 25, and his actress wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 29, will be joining his parents David and Victoria at their brand new $60 million waterfront home for fun-filled family celebrations.

© Instagram The Beckhams will be spending Christmas in Miami, Florida this year (pictured L-R: Cruz, David, Brooklyn, Victoria, Nicola Peltz and Harper)

"The family will all be together in Miami this year, which will be lovely," Brooklyn confirmed to The Sunday Times.

He also divulged what he'll be getting his loved ones for Christmas, including younger siblings Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13.

"Maybe a bottle of wine for my dad, while my brothers are really into clothes and trainers," Brooklyn said. "Last year we got Harper a travel make-up kit that she still uses, so something along those lines again for her."

© Instagram The family are set to spend the holidays at their new $60m home

As for him and Nicola, they'll be getting dressed up in matching silk pyjamas, which has become a tradition since their 2022 nuptials. Can we expect a new PJ-clad Beckham family photo this year?

Harper's new passion

Harper's gift should come as no surprise since the youngest member of the family is following in her Spice Girls star mum's footsteps.

WATCH: Harper Beckham shows off makeup skills just like mum

This past year has seen the teenager take over her mother's Instagram account to showcase her passion for all things makeup, while also proving to be her brand Victoria Beckham Beauty's best advertisement.

She was last seen applying a full face of makeup, worth £160, giving herself a very 'Posh' makeover.

Harper was also recently spotted writing down her dream to "create an amazing brand when I'm older", inspired by her mother branching out into fragrances after conquering the fashion and beauty industries.

© Instagram Harper's stocking will be full of makeup, according to brother Brooklyn

The Beckhams' party pad for Christmas

The Beckhams plan to spend the festive break at their beautiful new property, which boasts incredible waterfront views and an eye-watering price tag to match.

The Biscayne Bay home, dubbed Beckingham Palace 2.0, is perfect for entertaining and will provide doting dad David ample space to show off his culinary skills for friends and family.

© MEGA Aerial view of David and Victoria Beckham's new waterfront Miami mansion

We expect Beckham Sr. will be hitting up the grill as well as roasting a turkey with all the trimmings since the property boasts a rooftop bar terrace with a lounge area and an outdoor kitchen as well as a chef's kitchen inside.

The nine-bedroom home, built in 2018, also features a pool, a spa, a gym and a private cinema.

Last year also saw the family spending Christmas in Miami, enjoying one final hurrah at their swanky penthouse apartment, located at the top of the nearby One Thousand Museum building.

The posh $22 million pad had every mod con possible including an at-home gym, a terrace with sea views and a smoothie bar downstairs.