Harper Beckham is almost as tall as her mum Victoria in new photos

Harper Beckham is growing up before our very eyes, and her latest outing is no exception.

The 13-year-old stepped out on Wednesday night to support Victoria's latest fashion event alongside her father, David; the teen was glowing as she was snapped between her parents, looking almost as tall as her mother.

Harper wore an oversized black coat on the night, paired with baggy black pants, perfecting the effortlessly chic look.

Recommended video You may also like Harper Beckham gives Kylie Jenner a run for her money in latest post

She wore her long blonde hair straight down her back, looking like the perfect mix of David and Victoria.

Victoria was as stylish as ever in a black suit with an unbuttoned blazer over a sheer black lace top with a plunging neckline.

She paired the look with tailored black bell-bottom pants and wore her brown hair in subtle waves to her shoulders.

© Instagram Harper attended the event for her mother's eponymous fashion brand

David twinned with his daughter at the event, sporting a double-breasted navy coat with navy trousers and black dress shoes.

The football legend hugged his daughter on the night, proving just how strong those Beckham genetics are with how similar they looked.

Posh Spice's event celebrated the tenth anniversary of her Dover Street flagship store in London; her eponymous fashion and beauty brands have been soaring to new heights in recent years, and the 50-year-old was even awarded the Harper's Bazaar Entrepreneur of the Year prize in November.

© Instagram Harper twinned with her dad in matching coats on the night

To top off an incredible win, Harper herself presented her mother with the award in a sweet and emotional speech.

"Good evening, everyone. I'm so excited to be here presenting the entrepreneur award, especially as tonight is a school night," the teen joked at the awards show.

"The winner is someone I have always looked up to. She's built an incredible business from the ground up and has showed me the value of working hard, dreaming big and setting my standards," she continued.

The teen often accompanies Victoria to fashion events

"She's taught me so much about what it takes to succeed. But above all else, she's taught me to always be kind, and even though she has a million things to do, she rarely misses school."

"Tonight, I am so proud to present the Entrepreneur of the Year award to a truly inspiring woman who means the world to me: my amazing mummy, Victoria Beckham."

Harper's doting mother took to the stage with tears in her eyes at her daughter's bravery. "I am so, so proud of you," she said, accepting the award.

© Instagram Despite wearing stunning silk dresses often, Victoria revealed Harper is actually a tomboy

"Getting up on stage in front of a room full of people is scary and you did it with such poise and such elegance."

Harper is making a name for herself in the fashion and beauty world and following in her mother's footsteps, often accompanying her to fashion events in stylish slip dresses or cute corset tops.

Despite her fashionable looks, Victoria recently revealed that her only daughter prefers to dress in a tomboy style in an interview with The Telegraph.

"They suit her, and they're appropriate," Victoria said, referring to Harper's stylish silk dresses. "But she's a tomboy, really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."