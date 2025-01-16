Coleen Nolan shares sweet way her late sister Linda was honoured following heartbreaking death

Coleen Nolan's sister Linda sadly died on 15 January after being admitted to hospital with double pneumonia.

Following the news of her death, Coleen shared a photo of the iconic Blackpool Tower, which was lit up in pink on Wednesday evening to honour her sister's life.

© Instagram The Blackpool Tower was lit up in pink in honour of Linda's life

Linda, 65, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, given the all-clear in 2011, but in 2017 was told she had secondary breast cancer, which later spread to her brain.

The image was shared just hours after the Loose Women host penned a heartfelt tribute to her sister.

"I am utterly devastated by the passing of my sister, Linda," Coleen began.

"Linda was a beacon of love, kindness, and strength. Her wit, humour, and laughter were infectious, and her presence could light up any room. Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her."

Coleen continued: "Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched, and while we will miss her more than words can express, we take solace in the love and warmth she shared with all of us. Rest in peace, Linda. You will forever be in our hearts. Love you, Coleen xxx (Colette)."

News of Linda's death was announced by her manager, Dermot McNamara. He explained the former singer was "surrounded by her family".

His statement read: "Over the weekend, Linda was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and admitted with double pneumonia. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, she went into a coma and into end-of-life care, surrounded by her devoted family."

"At around 10.20am on Wednesday, 15 January, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments, aged 65."

Tributes came flooding in from all who knew and loved Linda, including the likes of celebrities Myleene Klass, Jake Quickenden, Jo O’Meara, and Cheryl Baker, who all sent their support to the Nolan family following their loss.