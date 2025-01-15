Coleen Nolan left 'utterly devastated' following death of sister Linda

Coleen Nolan has posted an emotional tribute to her late sister, Linda Nolan, who sadly died on 15 January after being admitted to hospital with double pneumonia.

Taking to social media, Coleen, 59, shared a black-and-white photo of the pair together at the TV Choice Awards. In a moving tribute, the singer penned: "I am utterly devastated by the passing of my sister, Linda.

"Lind was a beacon of love, kindness, and strength. Her wit, humour and laughter was infectious, her presence could light up any room. Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her."

Coleen continued: "Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched, and while we will miss her more than words can express, we take solace in the love and warmth she shared with all of us. Rest in peace, Linda. You will forever be in our hearts. Love you, Coleen xxx (Colette)."

The Loose Women panellist added a broken heart emoji as fans rushed to offer their condolences. "Massive hugs my darling. So sorry to hear this," wrote one.

A second added: "Oh my darling Coleen, I'm so sorry to hear this devastating news. Sending you and the family all my love and condolences," while Brain Tumour Research commented: "We are so very sorry to hear this devastating news. Linda was a remarkable woman who worked tirelessly to raise awareness of incurable cancers. Sending love and thoughts to you all."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Linda sometimes joined Coleen on Loose Women

Linda's death was announced by her manager, Dermot McNamara, who confirmed that the 65-year-old passed away with her family at her side.

Explaining the circumstances of her death, he said: "Over the weekend, Linda was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and admitted with double pneumonia. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, she went into a coma and into end-of-life care, surrounded by her devoted family.

Linda was a member of the Nolan Sisters

"At around 10.20am on Wednesday January 15, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments, aged 65."

Linda rose to fame as a member of the Nolan Sisters, best known for their 1979 hit song, 'I'm in the Mood for Dancing'. Both Coleen and Linda were members of the group, alongside their sisters, Maureen, Anne, Denise, Bernie and Amy.

© Getty Images Coleen was close with Linda

Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, and given the all-clear in 2011, but in 2017 she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer. The disease spread in 2020 and by 2023, had reached her brain.

Just a week before her death, Linda had shared in a Mirror column that she had contracted a nasty flu that left her unable to eat for 11 days.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Linda was open about her health battles

In an emotional passage, she wrote: "My legs were even more wobbly than usual and of course although I try not to, I immediately thought of how Bernie was at the end. You think, 'Oh my God, is this it?'"