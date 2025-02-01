Dianne Buswell rocks bombshell hair transformation amid exciting announcement

Dianne Buswell has got a lot to be excited about with her stunning new hair transformation being the icing on the cake.

The pro dancer, 35, took to Instagram on Friday evening to show off her gorgeous stage-ready look ahead of a night at the First Direct Arena Leeds for the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

© Instagram Dianne looked natural in a new selfie

She posted a selfie ahead of arriving at the arena where she wore a minimal glowing makeup look with emphasis on her glowing bronzed skin. Her hair was worn down for a natural look.

© Instagram Dianne showed off her transformed locks

Just hours later she posted another selfie where she had been transformed for her performance alongside fellow Strictly pros and celebrity contestants including Tasha Ghouri and Sarah Hadland.

Her iconic red tresses were styled into bombshell Hollywood waves with a side part and front section that caressed her face effortlessly. The star's makeup look, courtesy of makeup artist Jessie O'Leary, featured a seafoam green sparkly eye and rosy lip.

Dianne's exciting announcement

Dianne's transformation comes after she made an exciting announcement on Thursday. The Australian dancer posed in grey leggings and a sports bra as she shared that she has designed an activewear collection with In The Style.

A slew of Strictly stars flooded Dianne's comments with messages of congratulations. "Go girl! Seen the range myself and it’s unreal," penned Amy Dowden, while Vito Coppola wrote: "Yes Gorjiiiiiii very super good luck with this new project."

Dianne's boyfriend – ex-Strictly star and vlogger Joe Sugg – was also among those closest to Dianne wishing her well after her new project was announced.

© Instagram Joe celebrated Dianne's new venture

"My superstar," Joe wrote, alongside a string of heart and applauding emojis as he shared Dianne's post on his Instagram Story.

Dianne's new venture

Dianne's new clothing line isn't the only exciting project she has in the works for 2025. She has recently launched a podcast with Chris McCausland – her 2024 Strictly partner whom she won the glitterball with.

© BBC/Guy Levy Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland clinched the glitterball in December

The Winning isn’t Everything podcast has been described as a "weekly publicly available catch up". The pair will no doubt continue to delight fans with their infectious sense of humour and playful chemistry.