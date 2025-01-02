Strictly Come Dancing's Tess Daly announces her love for 'precious' professional dancer

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly declared her 'love' for professional dancer Dianne Buswell following her glitterball victory with comedian Chris McCausland.

© BBC/Guy Levy Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland lifted the trophy

Despite often remaining impartial throughout the hit ballroom show, Tess showed off her support for Dianne on social media.

The professional dancer ushered in the New Year with an Instagram post on Wednesday which reflected on her 2024 achievements. Dianne captioned the video montage: "Some 2024 memories. Thank you to every single person I crossed along the way. Sending love health and happiness to you all for the New Year ahead."

The video depicted a slew of photographs of Dianne and her celebrity dance partner, Chris, throughout the competition. Chris, who was Strictly's first-ever blind contestant, was paired with Dianne for the 20th-anniversary series of the show.

The pair were crowned the champions after beating fellow finalists Miranda actress Sarah Hadland and dancer Vito Coppola, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and partner Aljaz Skorjanec and JLS singer JB Gill and partner Lauren Oakley in the final.

Tess and her co-host Claudia Winkleman announced the victory, before the pair lifted the iconic glitterball trophy.

© Guy Levy Tess hosts the hit ballroom show alongside Claudia Winkleman

The presenter was quick to show her admiration for Dianne as she commented: "You are such a precious soul love you to bits." Dianne responded to the comment with a slew of red heart emojis.

The video also featured memories from throughout the festive period, with Dianne celebrating Christmas with her Australian family and her partner, Joe Sugg, in the UK.

The couple transformed their Brighton mansion, which they purchased back in 2023, ahead of the festive period. The pair, who found love on the hit BBC dance show, decorated their glass bannisters with a string of tiered fairy lights and adored their towering fur with chic baubles and ornaments.

It looks to be an exciting year ahead for Dianne who sparked joy among fans and friends as she teased her baby plans with Joe. The dancer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photographs from the last few days she has spent with Joe and her brothers Andrew and Brendan.

Dianne captioned the post: "Boyfriend butterflies brothers and babies."

Former Strictly star Oti Mabuse was quick to comment as she penned: "Not me reading babies and getting excited."

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The couple met on the ballroom show

The post came after Joe made a rare comment about having children with Dianne in the Strictly 20th anniversary special.

Joe said: "The Quickstep at Blackpool was my favourite dance for many reasons. I had my family come up to watch, more importantly my nan who danced there when she was younger.

"That'll be the sort of video clip we show our great, great grandchildren." Dianne beamed as she agreed: "Yes!"