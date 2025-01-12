Dianne Buswell shares emotional update from parents as they return to Australia

Strictly Come Dancing champion Dianne Buswell is still basking in the winner's spotlight as the Strictly tour travels the country, but the professional dancer's heartache at her parents' absence no doubt brings a dose of sadness to her days.

The beloved red-haired dancer shares an incredibly close relationship with her parents, Mark and Rina, who live in her native Australia.

© Instagram Dianne shared that her parents were returning home to Australia last week

For the first time since she joined the BBC show in 2017, her mum and dad were able to watch her perform live as she took to the ballroom with dance partner, Chris McCausland.

Reflecting on her parents leaving the UK last week, Dianne shared on her social media that she had found a sweet note from her mum.

© Instagram Dianne revealed the note left behind from her mum, Rina

"Just found this letter from my mum," Dianne penned on Instagram, adding an emoji with tears.

The heartwarming note reflected on the extended period of time Dianne's parents had stayed with her and Joe in their sprawling Sussex home, during which her mum and dad watched her dance live on Strictly Come Dancing for the first time.

"Thank you for the most amazing 7 weeks," the note began. "Your generosity and kindness does not go unnoticed. Love always, Mum."

© Instagram Dianne's dad Mark left her a sweet keepsake

The Australian dancer also found a surprise left behind from her dad, Mark. Sharing a photograph of the keepsake to her Instagram, Dianne revealed her father had scrawled onto a heart-shaped blackboard: "Love you more, Daddy."

Dianne's parents couldn't have picked a better time to visit their daughter, with Dianne and Chris lifting the Strictly Glitterball together.

© Instagram Dianne was overjoyed to have her dad in the UK with her

Marking her parents' departure last week, Dianne wrote: "And just like that 7 weeks have passed by and it's time for mum and dad to fly the nest back home to Australia today.

"But what a 7 weeks it has been. Honestly, moments that I had only dreamed of came to life and the best bit was that my parents were right there with me."

She continued: "Already looking forward to the next time we can make memories together. Love you both very much. Safe travels home."

© Instagram The Australian dancer shares a close relationship with her parents

The family reunion marked a particularly special moment for Dianne, whose father was declared free of cancer after a course of chemotherapy treatment in early 2024.

© Instagram Dianne's dad underwent chemotherapy in 2023

Speaking on her YouTube channel at the time of her dad's illness in 2023, Dianne said: "Being away from home and not being able to support and help your family in a time of need is quite a difficult thing, so I did struggle a little bit last week in terms of that."

She continued: "There is a little road ahead for my dad, but I believe 100 percent he is going to be fine and we are all going to get through it together."