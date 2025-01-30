Joe Sugg shares joy as girlfriend Dianne Buswell makes major announcement

Dianne Buswell got fans majorly excited on Thursday as the Strictly Come Dancing professional announced her first-ever fashion collection with In The Style.

The Australian pro took to Instagram to share a look inside the collaboration, which featured skintight exercise wear and oversized jumpers and hoodies. The star looked like a model as she showed off the range, flexing her biceps and flashing her signature smile at the camera.

In a lengthy caption, she penned: "So excited to finally reveal my first collaboration with @inthestyle Launching this Sunday at 6pm We're also giving you the chance to WIN THE FULL COLLECTION!! ad.

"I absolutely love this collection from the colours, the material, the fit, everything is so lovely! It features activewear, leggings, sweatshirts, hoodies, joggers, t-shirts & more – available in sizes 6-28! (P.S. You'll be able to get 10% off my range when you shop via the @inthestyle app at launch!)."

The star then detailed a competition which allowed fans to win the range.

While Dianne was immediately inundated with support from her followers, one of the biggest shows of love came from her boyfriend, Joe Sugg.

© Instagram Joe made sure to support his beloved

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the YouTuber and vlogger reshared the announcement and commented: "My superstar," alongside a string of heart and applauding emojis.

Dianne's Strictly co-stars also posted supportive messages, with Amy Dowden saying: "Go girl! Seen the range myself and it's unreal." Vito Coppola added: "Yes Gorjiiiiiii, very super good luck with this new project."

© Getty Dianne and Joe have been an item since 2018

The star's new fashion range isn't her only exciting new project, as the star is now hosting a podcast alongside comedian Chris McCausland, who she lifted the Glitterball Trophy with last year.

The podcast launched last week, and sharing the news the pair teased: "Want more of this nonsense? Chris and Dianne are going to be hooking up for a weekly publicly available catch-up, otherwise known as a PODCAST."

© BBC/Guy Levy Dianne and Chris recently announced a new podcast

"First episode out in just four days and counting. If you've got any questions for us, put them here and we will try to get around to answering some on the pod. See you all on Thursday. We can't wait! Details on name and where to find it soon."