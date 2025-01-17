Dianne Buswell is a literal glitterball in mini dress with longest hair to date

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dianne Buswell is an actual glitterball in tiny mini dress with longest hair ever
Dianne Buswell in gold mini dress© Getty

The Strictly pro dancer opened the live tour without Chris McCausland  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
34 minutes ago
Dianne Buswell looked mesmerising on Thursday as she headed onto the dance floor of the Birmingham Utilita Arena for the opening night of the Strictly live tour.

The Australian pro dancer, 35, was seen wearing a gorgeous gold and bronze mini dress with intricate beading and a crew neckline. The garment, designed by the Strictly wardrobe department, also featured a ruffled asymmetrical hem and tasselling all over.

Dianne Buswell with hands on hip in gold dress© Getty

As ever, the star of the show was Dianne's statement red hair. It looked the longest it has been for some time styled straight.  

Dianne Buswell in gold glittery dress© Getty

Though the lengths were the dancer's go-to fiery hue, she embraced the natural side with her dark brunette roots peeking through.  

Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell and Jowita Przystal in gold on floor© Getty

The star took to the floor alongside fellow pros Karen Hauer and Jowita Przystal.

strictly pros on tour dance floor© Getty

She will star in a line-up of pros but unfortunately will not be dancing with her celebrity partner from the 2024 series, Chris McCausland, despite the pair clinching the glitterball trophy as the Strictly tour dates clashed with his comedy tour.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell in front of bad tidings poster© Getty

Dianne's recent outings

The star rocks a host of hairstyles in the Strictly ballroom but she likes to go a little more casual for outings with her vlogger boyfriend Joe Sugg. The pair supported Chris McCausland at the premiere screening of his show Bad Tidings at The Ham Yard Hotel last November where her hair was visibly shorter.

She wore red high-waisted shorts with a black velvet shirt and knee-high boots.

Dianne wears a green, figure-hugging off the shoulder dress on the red carpet © Karwai Tang

The ballroom star opted for a more dramatic look when she attended The Pride of Britain Awards 2024 at The Grosvenor House Hotel last October. 

Dianne chose a green strapless gown with a corseted bodice and velvet sleeves by Rhea Costa. The former pro hairdresser styled her own hair into a classic updo with a side-sweeping section to frame her face.

Dianne Buswell lifted up on dance floor by bobby brazier© Guy Levy/BBC

A head-turning look

During the 2024 Strictly season, HELLO! sat down with the show's hair designer Lisa Davey to get the behind-the-scenes secrets on styling Dianne's hair. 

Surprisingly, she said the look that has turned the most heads was actually a wig from her Dirty Dancing routine. "It was the very last minute because the [original] wig wasn't very good," Lisa recalled. 

Dianne dressed as baby from dirty dancing© Instagram

"I stepped in and pulled this wig out…and she looked incredible. It was so weird because obviously it's her natural colour.

DISCOVER: Dianne Buswell shares emotional update from parents as they return to Australia

"Her eyes really popped and the amount of comments we had on social media about her in that look, I would say that was my favourite."

