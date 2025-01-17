Dianne Buswell is a literal glitterball in mini dress with longest hair to date

Dianne Buswell looked mesmerising on Thursday as she headed onto the dance floor of the Birmingham Utilita Arena for the opening night of the Strictly live tour.

The Australian pro dancer, 35, was seen wearing a gorgeous gold and bronze mini dress with intricate beading and a crew neckline. The garment, designed by the Strictly wardrobe department, also featured a ruffled asymmetrical hem and tasselling all over.

© Getty As ever, the star of the show was Dianne's statement red hair. It looked the longest it has been for some time styled straight.



© Getty Though the lengths were the dancer's go-to fiery hue, she embraced the natural side with her dark brunette roots peeking through.



© Getty The star took to the floor alongside fellow pros Karen Hauer and Jowita Przystal.



© Getty She will star in a line-up of pros but unfortunately will not be dancing with her celebrity partner from the 2024 series, Chris McCausland, despite the pair clinching the glitterball trophy as the Strictly tour dates clashed with his comedy tour.



© Getty Dianne's recent outings The star rocks a host of hairstyles in the Strictly ballroom but she likes to go a little more casual for outings with her vlogger boyfriend Joe Sugg. The pair supported Chris McCausland at the premiere screening of his show Bad Tidings at The Ham Yard Hotel last November where her hair was visibly shorter. She wore red high-waisted shorts with a black velvet shirt and knee-high boots.

© Karwai Tang The ballroom star opted for a more dramatic look when she attended The Pride of Britain Awards 2024 at The Grosvenor House Hotel last October. Dianne chose a green strapless gown with a corseted bodice and velvet sleeves by Rhea Costa. The former pro hairdresser styled her own hair into a classic updo with a side-sweeping section to frame her face.

© Guy Levy/BBC A head-turning look During the 2024 Strictly season, HELLO! sat down with the show's hair designer Lisa Davey to get the behind-the-scenes secrets on styling Dianne's hair. Surprisingly, she said the look that has turned the most heads was actually a wig from her Dirty Dancing routine. "It was the very last minute because the [original] wig wasn't very good," Lisa recalled.