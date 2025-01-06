Skip to main contentSkip to footer
From Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz to Leighton Meester & Adam Brody, see the cutest couples on the Golden Globes red carpet
Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty

The Golden Globes air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on CBS January 5

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Awards season has officially kicked off with the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards this Sunday, January 5th.

The film and television awards, which have been held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for over 60 years, are the first of a long list of award shows coming up, culminating with the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2nd.

This year, the star-studded list of nominees includes Pamela Anderson, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Timothée Chalamet, Ralph Fiennes, Demi Moore and Ariana Grande, among others.

THROWBACK: Golden Globes 2024 Highlights

Hosting the night is comedian Nikki Glaser, known for her several stand-up specials as well as her biting roast of Tom Brady, while some of the presenters are Salma Hayek, Sarah Paulson, Kate Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, Colman Domingo, Andrew Garfield, and many more.

You can check out our live updates here, and our best dressed list over here, and meanwhile, check out the cutest couples to hit the red carpet together tonight below.

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend the Golden Globe Awards 2025© WireImage

Leighton Meester & Adam Brody

