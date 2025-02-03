Who is Linda Martell? The history-making country artist Beyoncé dedicated her emotional Grammys win

Beyoncé has made history — again — and in doing so, shed light on all those before her who paved the way.

Last night, at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, the "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer, already the most nominated artist in Grammys history, became the first Black woman to win the Best country album Grammy for Cowboy Carter.

Then, at the end of the night, Cowboy Carter was the highly-anticipated winner for Album of the year, an award the Dreamgirls actress had yet to win in her nearly 30 years in the industry.

In her speech, amid all of the shock and emotions, Beyoncé made sure to shout out the one and only Linda Martell, herself a history-making country artist.

Catch up on all there is to know about the legendary singer below.

Meet Linda Martell

Linda, 83, was born in 1941 in Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina. Her real name is Thelma Bynem, and she is one of five children. Her father was both a sharecropper and a preacher, and she first ventured into music by singing gospel music at church.

Then, in her teens, she formed a singing trio called Linda Martell and the Anglos with her family, and in 1962, they recorded their first R&B single.

Later in the 1960s, she pivoted to country music, and in 1969, she became the first Black woman to perform at the famed country music stage the Grand Ole Opry.

Linda's best known songs

Linda's best known song is "Color Him Father," a top 25 single on the Billboard charts, which preceded her 1970 debut album, Color Me Country. Some other popular songs of hers are "Before the Next Teardrop Falls" and "Bad Case of the Blues."

Her feature on Cowboy Carter

Though Linda had largely left the music industry behind and did not release another album after her first, Beyoncé thrust her back in the spotlight in 2024, and made sure she got her well-deserved flowers.

She is featured in not one but two songs from Cowboy Carter, "SPAGHETTII" and "The Linda Martell Show," and the former made her officially a Grammy-nominated artist, after it received a nod for Best melodic rap performance.

At the Grammys, Beyoncé dedicated her speech to Linda, telling the audience: "I just feel very full and very honored. It has been many, many years, and I just want to thank the Grammys, every song writer, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work. I want to dedicate this to Ms. Martell, and I just hope we keep pushing forward, opening doors."