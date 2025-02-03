Emotional Beyoncé supported by 'beautiful family' Blue Ivy and Jay-Z in must-see photos during Grammys country music win

Beyoncé made a subtle entrance to the 2025 Grammys, opting to skip the red carpet along with her husband Jay-Z and 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

However, the award-winning singer certainly made an entrance when during the ceremony, she appeared on camera, having found out she'd won Best Country Album, becoming the first black woman in 50 years to win country music at the Grammys.

The star was overcome with emotion as she went to hug her husband and daughter before walking up to the stage to accept her award from Taylor Swift, who had won the accolade years prior.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Beyoncé makes rare comment about her family

After receiving her award for Cowboy Carter, Beyonce said: "I really was not expecting this, wow. I want to thank God that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years. I'd like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album, we worked so hard on it.

"I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists and I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about, and to say, stay persistent. Wow, I’d like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators, thank you, this wouldn’t have been this album without you. “I’d like to thank God again, and my fans, and I still am in shock. So thank you so much for this honour."

Beyoncé was visibly shocked as she won Country Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys

Beyoncé led the Grammys this year with a staggering 11 nominations, including Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "II Most Wanted" with Miley Cyrus, which she also won.

Just a day before the Grammys, Beyoncé decided to make her much-anticipated announcement with fans on social media. She had previously been scheduled to do this on January 14, but delayed the statement in light of the wildfires in Los Angeles, which had also impacted her own family.

Beyoncé embraced husband Jay-Z as she won her award

The 43-year-old revealed on Instagram that she would be taking part in an upcoming Cowboy Carter Tour, much to the delight of fans. No further information has been given, and she simply revealed this by posting a picture of herself sporting bleached eyebrows with platinum blonde hair, along with a light up sign that read 'Cowboy Carter Tour'.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Beyoncé hugging Blue Ivy at the 2025 Grammys

It's likely that Beyoncé will be once again joined by Blue Ivy on the tour, given the success of the teenager's involvement in her previous Renaissance World Tour back in 2023.

© CBS Blue Ivy and Jay-Z were so proud of Beyoncé!

Blue joined Beyoncé on stage on Christmas Day as a backing dancer during her NFL Halftime Show performance.

She also stepped out with her famous parents just before Christmas to attend the highly-anticipated premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King, in which she voiced the character of Kiara, alongside her mom, who reprised her role as Nala for the film.

Taylor Swift was there to present Beyoncé with her award

At the time, Beyoncé shared a number of photos of her firstborn on Instagram, and wrote: "My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining."

Blue is the oldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who are also parents to seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

© Getty Images It's been a very exciting week for Beyoncé!

Despite their level of fame, the couple are notoriously private when it comes to their family life and have worked hard to ensure that their children benefit from normality.

Talking to GQ, Beyoncé explained: "One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand. It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."