Anyone who follows Beyoncé knows that she seldom divulges information about her private life, especially when it comes to her children.

The global superstar and her husband Jay-Z, who share three kids, Blue Ivy, 13, and seven-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, prefer to keep details of their everyday lives to themselves.

However, when Beyoncé does share the occasional piece of insight, it's practically gold dust to her fans.

© Getty Images Beyoncé with Blue Ivy during her 'Beyoncé Bowl'

The 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer typically opens up on her own terms, whether its in rare, high-profile interviews or in her self-constructed and produced films and documentaries.

Beyoncé's insight into daily life as a mom of three

Most recently, Beyoncé spoke about her life as a mom in her concert film, Renaissance, an accompaniment to her album and 2023 world tour of the same name.

Though the movie, which was only released in cinemas, is predominantly about pulling together her multi-million dollar grossing tour, Beyoncé did reveal how she copes with juggling motherhood while being on the road and performing night after night.

Much to our surprise, Beyoncé explained how she strives to keep a normal day-to-day regime for her three children, particularly their daily school routine.

"My first job is my children and they're my first priority so if someone gets bitten by a spider or [any other] of the crazy things that happened while I was on this tour, that's when my real job starts," she said to viewers directly in the film.

© ABC Beyoncé says her priority is being a hands-on mom

"I still drop them off at school, and I still take them shopping for their first day of school, all of the things that mothers do.

"So when I leave [the tour] my children they come with me and they come everywhere with me."

Beyoncé undoubtedly has an army of help around her from stylists, drivers, catering etc., but we love that she chooses not to seek help when it comes to her babies.

© Instagram Beyoncé and her son Sir pictured in her Renaissance film

During the same moment in the film, Beyoncé's mother, Tina, 70, opens up about how proud she is to see Beyoncé's prioritise her children over anything else.

"As a mother, it's my proudest moment watching you show much love and patience and care in mothering your children," Tina says to her eldest daughter directly. "It's been a blessing for me every day."

© Getty Images for MTV Beyoncé priority has always been her children

Beyoncé's next public outing with her children

Beyoncé is gearing up for a big night on Sunday evening as she's expected to attend the 67th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, hosted by Trevor Noah.

Beyoncé will likely be joined by her husband Jay-Z and possibly her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who was in attendance last year.

© CBS Photo Archive Beyoncé with Blue at the 2024 Grammys

It's not known if Rumi and Sir will join their famous parents but it's not likely given they're much younger.

The Grammys is always a big night for Beyoncé. Not only have her 11 nods this year made her the most nominated artist in history with a total of 99 throughout her career, but she's also the most decorated winner in history with 32 wins to date.

Her winning numbers are likely to change on Sunday as it's highly expected by many music critics and experts that she'll pick up multiple wins on the night – though we'll have to wait and see exactly how many and in which category.

All 11 of her nods this year come from her most recent studio album, Cowboy Carter, released in March 2024. The songs from the Country-music-inspired record have landed her nods in categories such as Record of the Year (Texas Hold 'Em), Best Country Solo Performance (16 Carriages), Best Pop Solo Performance (Bodyguard) and many more.

© Getty Images In 2023, Beyoncé became the most decorated artist in Grammys history

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter is also up for the biggest award of the night, Album of the Year. She'll face competition from André 3000, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, Jacob Collier, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter.

If Beyoncé wins AOTY, it'll be the first time she's won the award despite being nominated four times for I Am…Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé, Lemonade and Renaissance.