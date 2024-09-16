Ben Shephard shares ultra-rare photo of towering son Sam in 'emotional' update

This Morning star Ben Shephard sparked a sweet fan reaction at the weekend when he shared an ultra-rare photo of his wife Annie and his son, Sam.

In a post shared to Instagram, TV host Ben shared a glimpse inside his hectic week jam packed with an array of events including the glittering National Television Awards, a friend's birthday and Sam's major milestone - heading off to university.

© Instagram Ben's son Sam recently headed off to university

The father of two, 49, included a heartwarming image of Annie and Sam, 19, strolling outside with their arms wrapped around each other.

Annie, who runs an interiors website, looked her usual stylish self dressed in wide-leg jeans, trainers and a check shirt while Sam dressed down in a simple white T-shirt and baggy jeans.

© Instagram Ben and Annie wed in 2004

For a pop of colour, he slipped on a pair of funky pink Adidas trainers.

In his caption, Ben spoke candidly about Sam flying the family nest. Opening up, he wrote: "A life in the week! We hit @officialntas midweek with @catdeeley and our @thismorning gang.

"One of my best mates' 50th we went to school from 11 yrs old, and we still act like it!

© Instagram The couple share two sons together

"We dropped Sam at Uni - v v emotional (He's having a ball and has barely slept!)."

Ben's post quickly caught the attention of his fans, with several rushing to sympathise with his huge family update. One follower wrote: "What a week! Glad to hear Sam has settled in well. Our turn next weekend, then our nest will be empty," while a second noted: "Can't believe Sam is away to University… Where have the years gone?" and a third chimed in: "What a fab week Ben!! As well as lots of emotion I'm sure!!"

Ben tends to keep his family out of the spotlight

Aside from Sam, Ben and Annie are also doting parents to Jack, 16. While Ben is notoriously private about his home life, he occasionally offers glimpses inside his family life away from the spotlight.

Back in October 2021, the presenter spoke about how his two sons adapted to lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Jack is much smaller, but he is the emotional one and the one who will explode," he explained.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Ben Shephard offers unprecedented look at £4m family home

"Sam is a lot more gentle. Often, if there's anything physical, it will come from Jack. They're good mates and they’re pretty different."

He continued: "Having boys is like having dogs. You just need to run them every day. If they're stuck inside every day, the built-up energy is extraordinary. As long as they feel like they've been able to exercise, then I'm very content with how that comes about."

© Shutterstock Ben now hosts This Morning alongside Cat Deeley

Ben and Annie tied the knot in Devon in 2004. They went on to welcome two sons, Sam and Jack, in 2005 and 2007 respectively. Together they live in a gorgeous London home complete with vibrant feature walls, a rustic kitchen, and a sprawling garden.