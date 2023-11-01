Ben Shephard's wife Annie reveals stunning change to family home in rare photo

Ben Shephard typically keeps his home life out of the public eye, with his wife Annie and their two teenage sons rarely making an appearance on his social media.

But this week, in celebration of a special occasion, Annie posted a sweet glimpse of their family home to her own Instagram page.

The mother-of-two, who recently qualified as a garden designer, posted a beautiful floral Halloween scene.

WATCH: Ben Shephard and lookalike sons celebrate inside family home

It showed a tableau featuring different-sized decorative pumpkins, orange, white and green flowers and two large candles. In a mirror above the display, a reflection of an elegant grey sofa and matching display case could be seen.

To the left of the image, a cosy white fireplace was just in view. Annie captioned the image: "Happy Halloween everyone," adding a pumpkin emoji.

Annie shared the gorgeous image with her followers

Her followers were quick to compliment her design style, with one writing: "Looks stunning Annie," and others adding: "Looks fabulous Annie," and posting heart and fire emojis.

Although Ben and Annie tend to keep a low profile, the presenter couldn't help but gush over his wife last month, when he shared an adorable black-and-white shot of the couple.

In the image, which was shared on Instagram, Annie was pictured with her arms lovingly wrapped around her husband in a touching display of affection. The happy couple had their eyes closed and could be seen smiling warmly.

© Ginger Horticulture Annie attended the London College of Garden Design

For the special photoshoot, Ben looked dapper in a smart jumper, whilst his wife Annie looked her usual polished self in a stylish jumpsuit. Ben shared the image in honour of photographer Ray Burmiston's 'Take a Moment' campaign which encourages people to take a few seconds every day in the name of mental health.

The campaign's website explains: "Take A Moment is back in the West End, exhibiting on Piccadilly Lights and within the National Portrait Gallery to encourage everyone to pause, upload their 'eyes closed selfie' and become part of the art."

© Getty The couple married in Devon in 2014

Ben included a heartfelt caption beneath his post which read: "So me and @annieshepharddesign were lucky enough to be snapped by the incredible @rayburmiston (he's not bad at this photography malarkey is he) for his @takeamoment.uk campaign."

He went on to say: "It's been a privilege to be a part of, both Annie and I took a moment and would encourage you to remember to take a moment for yourself today for #worldmentalhealthday #takeamoment2023 thanks to Ray and his @takeamoment.uk team for a really important campaign it’s been amazing to see all the pics of people #takingamoment and joining in."

© Instagram Ben and Annie live in London with their two boys

The TV star's post quickly garnered attention, with fans flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts. "What a gorgeous pic and such a brilliant cause," gushed one, while another chimed in: "Absolutely gorgeous you two."

A third penned: "My heart bursts, what a gorgeous photo!" and a fourth added: "What a lovely photo and for a great cause @benshephardofficial would also look great on the wall in the Shephard household." Lovebirds Ben and Annie said "I do" in 2004 and together they share sons Sam, 18, and Jack, 15.