Ivanka Trump recreates iconic celebrity wedding dress for latest appearance

President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, channeled old Hollywood glamor in a Givenchy Haute Couture gown that echoed the late Audrey Hepburn during the Liberty Ball in Washington, D.C., following the President's inauguration ceremony.

© Instagram Ivanka Trump wore Givenchy Haute Couture

The garment was a recreation of Hubert de Givenchy’s 1954 Haute Couture bustier gown that was originally designed as a wedding dress for the actress in the 1954 Billy Wilder film Sabrina. The off-white look featured a silk overskirt adorned with black satin organza ruffles. The dress was embroidered with floral accents and paired with elegant black long-sleeve gloves.

The 43-year-old oozed chic as she frosted her décollatage with a diamond-encrusted necklace, while her luscious blonde locks were swept back into a ballerina-style bun. Ivanka kept her makeup natural and radiant with a bronze eye, a pinch of rosy blush, and a glossy lip.

© Snap/Shutterstock Audrey Hepburn wore the wedding dress in the 1954 film Sabrina

A White House representative said that President Trump's daughter was "honored" to wear the garment as "Audrey Hepburn has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka".

The added that she is "incredibly grateful to the Arnault family and the Givenchy atelier for creating this masterpiece, capturing the original artistry and elegance with remarkable precision and craftsmanship."

© Getty Images Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at the Liberty Inaugural Ball

The representative concluded: "She views it as a great privilege to honor her legacy in this way, and is incredibly grateful to the team at Givenchy for bringing this moment to life."

Despite its similar appearance, the garment is a replica of the one nestled in Givenchy's archive as the embroidery pattern slightly differs between the dresses. The fashion house's artistic director, Sarah Burton, did not design the garment.

© Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Audrey Hepburn continues to be a modern style muse

Givenchy has long dressed the United States government, having styled the likes of Michelle Obama in 2018, Jill Biden in 2019, and former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2022.

© Instagram Ivanka Trump in Oscar de la Renta at the National Building Museum

Ivanka's choice of Givenchy marks a change in her recent looks having served a slew of Oscar de la Renta outfits leading up to her father's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. During a candlelight dinner on Sunday night at the National Building Museum in Washington D.C., Ivanka oozed elegance in a custom Oscar de la Renta empire-waist gown. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and was embellished with intricate crystal and pearl detailing.

For the official ceremony, Ivanka opted for a forest-green Dior skirt suit inspired by Dior’s Fall 1950 Haute Couture collection. The look was paired with a matching hat and a pair of leather black gloves. The garment stylishly cinched at the waist by a skinny black belt and was teamed with an elegant Lady Dior bag.