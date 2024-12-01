Celebrities, particularly A-listers, are fortunate to be able to afford some of the most expensive and luxurious homes in the world.

But sometimes, they enjoy buying property and putting their stamp on it by undertaking extensive renovations.

Stars including Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pratt, and Kim Kardashian snap up properties that might be in a prime location but they perhaps want to alter the structure and finishing touches of their homes, meaning building work is the only answer.

© Getty Images Stars like Kim Kardashian have been doing renovations on their homes

Some stars have undertaken more work than others.

For example, Reese's home in Brentwood had a complete redecoration inside and outside, but the foundations are largely the same.

On the contrary, Chris Pratt recently bought a home in Los Angeles that he has demolished and plans to rebuild from the ground up.

Click through the gallery to find out more about the most impressive celebrity renovations…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 8 spectacular celebrity homes you need to see

1 6 Reese Witherspoon © Instagram Reese Witherspoon Thanks to her successful career in Hollywood, Reese is fortunate to have more than one property on her roster. The Legally Blonde actress has homes in her home state Tennessee as well as California, and some have undergone dramatic transformations. One of her former houses was in Brentwood, Los Angeles, which she sold in 2022. The actress purchased the property for $15.9m in 2020 and later sold it for $21.5m, meaning Reese made a healthy profit. From the photo, we can see that the charming house had a beige and stone exterior, however, in other photos obtained by Love Property, we can tell that Reese put her own personal touch on the abode by painting the exterior white. Other photos also show how the inside was given a shake-up, replacing the dark wooden interiors with light panels and bright colours on the wall.

2 6 Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger L: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger R: The newly demolished lot of land Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger currently live in a gorgeous $15.6 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades with their four children, but in the background, the pair have been overseeing a huge renovation project just down the road in Brentwood, LA. Chris and Katherine forked out $12.5m to buy a house that is well-known in the area. They purchased the Zimmerman House, an iconic property that was famously designed by architect Craig Ellwood in 1953 with beautiful mid-century architecture in mind. As the owners of the land and house, the couple decided to tear down the original structure and start from scratch, although this did seem to upset locals. The pair's team of architects intend to build a two-storey farmhouse with a pool and pool house.

3 6 Kim Kardashian © Instagram Kim's minimalist home is undergoing renovation The year they got hitched, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, now known as Ye, laid roots down in Los Angeles after splashing $20 million on a home they described as a "minimal monastery". Now, the business mogul is undertaking extensive renovations on the property where she lives with her four children, North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five. In photos obtained by HELLO! last month, several walls of the building have been knocked through entirely, proving that Kim, 44, is planning on reworking the home to suit her own style, starting from its structure. The house is said to now be worth more than $60 million. At the time of purchase, Kimye, who split in 2021, spent more than $40 million on renovations with the help of Axel Vervoordt who worked with the rapper to create the minimalist home that was mostly filled with white and cream décor. Following their 2021 split, Kim bought Kanye out of his share of the home for a reported $23 million and now owns four other properties surrounding her own, according to The US Sun.

4 6 Scott Disick © Instagram Scott Disick previously shared inside his four bathrooms that were renovated Kim's former brother-in-law, Scott Disick, has also put plans in motion to rework his home. The reality star, who shares three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with his ex-partner, Kourtney Kardashian, overhauled his property in the Hidden Hills. One photo shared by Scott shows how four of the bathrooms in his huge mansion were given a makeover. He shared on social media with his followers that he and his design team had managed to complete all four rooms in just seven days. Scott gave a tour of each bathroom and said: "This is insane. I was able to do a complete renovation on a bathroom in a week." The first bathroom boasts a bath overlooking the impressive swimming pool, while the second has a walk-in shower with Scott explaining he had "cheap" fake marble tiling in the shower before, which has now been covered in plaster for a sleek minimalist house. Bathroom three also has a walk-in shower, which Scott calls "unreal," adding: "Everything matches, it looks sleek, it looks modern, it looks new."

5 6 Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner © Instagram Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's $24m home in Florida As the daughter of the US president, former White House Advisor, and wife of a successful business owner, it's no wonder that Ivanka Trump lives in a spectacular mega-mansion. Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner – who both worked for Trump during his first presidency – moved into their brand new home worth more than $24 million at the end of last year which is located in the exclusive area of Indian Creek in Miami, Florida. The couple, who are parents to three children, Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, eight, bought their house and the land back in 2021 but have been renovating it entirely ever since while living close by. Now, the Kushners have settled in and the house is jaw-droppingly impressive. The mansion features an enormous outdoor area that overlooks the water, multiple bedrooms and reception rooms. A kitchen and dining area that is envy-worthy and a pool are that wouldn't look out of place at a five-star hotel. Indian Creek is an extremely exclusive area of Florida. The island – dubbed 'Millionaire's Bunker' – is totally secluded and features just 41 waterfront mansions that overlook Biscayne Bay. The area is so secluded and can only be accessed past high security by the residents.

6 6 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck © Prime Video Ben and Jennifer accepted an offer of $64m on their former marital home (pictured) In May 2023, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck parted ways with a cool $60,805,000 in cash for a 38,000-square-foot home known as Crestview Manor. Although the property was stunningly beautiful in its structure and design already, the couple were keen to put their own stamp on it and spent "several millions of dollars for renovations", according to MailOnline. The specifics of what the former couple changed about the home are unknown, but the house came with seriously impressive facilities. It had two private entrances, a bespoke gym, a pickleball court, 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, as well as a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, and a 12-car garage. However, Ben and Jennifer split earlier this year. Speculation of their divorce was rife long before either party confirmed the news as their property was listed for $68 million on Zillow. The divorce is ongoing and details on how the singer and the Oscar-winning actor will split their assets are not yet known.

MORE: Chris Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris' $4.75m Mediterranean mansion they sold to TV star

MORE: Romeo Beckham reveals luxurious décor inside rarely-seen London flat