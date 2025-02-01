Ivanka Trump and daughter Arabella, 13, look like twins in uncanny photo

Ivanka Trump turned heads earlier this month as she sported a slew of stylish garments for President Donald Trump's inauguration. It seems the First Daughter has passed on her impeccable sense of style to her eldest child, Arabella Rose Kushner.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of throwback images from her busy month. One particular image depicted the mother-and-daughter-duo photographed walking alongside each other in matching tailored garments.

The 13-year-old looked sweet in a dove grey, long-line coat that featured stylish buttons on the front. The ethereal number was layered over a pale blue maxi dress adorned with a golden vintage print. The look was completed with a pair of nude pointed-toe heels, while Arabella wore minimal makeup and her hair up.

© Instagram The pair looked like twins in matching ensembles

Meanwhile, her mother, Ivanka exuded glamor in a black wool trench coat draped over a black maxi dress that featured detailed lace embroidery. The polished look was teamed with a pair of black pointed-toe court heels. The American businesswoman left her luscious blond locks down in a sleek straight style, while her makeup oozed glitz with a bronzed cheek, a brown smokey eye, and a glossy lip.

Ivanka captioned the post: "January Archives."

This isn't the first time the pair have stepped out in coordinated chic looks. For President Trump's inauguration ceremony earlier this month, Ivanka donned a forest-green Dior skirt suit inspired by Dior’s Fall 1950 Haute Couture collection. The look was paired with a matching hat and a pair of leather black gloves. The garment was stylishly cinched at the waist by a skinny black belt and was teamed with an elegant Lady Dior bag.

© Instagram The family attended President Trump's inauguration ceremony

Arabella matched her mom's monochromatic palette as she appeared equally polished in a beige knee-length cape coat with a matching thick belt. The garment featured a Mandarin collar and was teamed with matching pants and black buttery leather boots.

In celebration of Arbella's Bat Mitzvah back in June 2023, the duo both opted for sparkly ensembles. Ivanka brought the glitz in a turquoise sequin cape gown from Jenny Packham. The $6,091 'Lotus Lady Cape-Effect Embellished Tulle Gown' from the renowned British designer was paired with open-toe heels.

Ivanka's daughter looked lovely in a pale blue ball gown that was gold in hue and embellished with intricate metallic sparkles. The garment featured two skirts layered over one another in a ruffled detail.

Ivanka and Jared welcomed Arabella Rose in New York City on July 17, 2011.