Ivanka Trump sparks concern amongst fans as she shares rare personal photos Ivanka is Donald Trump's eldest daughter

It's been six months since Ivanka Trump lost her beloved mother, Ivana.

Ivana – Donald Trump's first wife – passed away on 14 July 2022 at the age of 73. She shared three children with her husband, to whom she was married from 1977 until 1992: Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric.

WATCH: Ivana Trump, first wife of former US president Donald Trump, dies aged 73

Ivanka had an especially close relationship with her mom. And fans are now expressing concern for her wellbeing following the loss.

On Sunday, Ivanka shared a series of candid photos with fans, which she captioned: "Feeling the NY winter vibes."

Ivanka sparked concern with her latest post

They included a photo of Ivanka posing with her husband, Jared Kushner, and a snapshot showing the 41-year-old on her own.

While many shared love hearts and comments on Ivanka's natural beauty, others admitted they were worried about her following her mother's passing.

Ivanka was Ivana and Donald's only daughter

"Take good care of yourself," one wrote. A second echoed: "She has been through so much. SO MANY PEOPLE LOVE YOU IVANKA !!!" "You've been through a lot Ivanka. Take care and stay strong," said a third.

Ivana passed away after reportedly falling down the stairs in her New York apartment. NYPD said there did not "appear to be any criminality" related to her death.

Ivana Trump pictured with her three children

In a heartfelt tribute shared in the wake of her death, Ivanka said: "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny.

"She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."

Her funeral was held on 20 July

Ivana’s funeral was held on 20 July. "The room was filled with joy and drenched with tears," R. Couri Hay shared of the "emotional" afternoon at the St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on New York's Upper East Side.

He told People magazine that Ivanka spoke at the mass, which was invite only and limited to close family and friends.

"My mother hated funerals," Ivanka reportedly told the room at the beginning of her eulogy. "She wanted to celebrate life."

