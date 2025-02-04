Travis Kelce's no show at the Grammys sparks major fan debate

Taylor Swift may have been the queen of the night at the Grammy Awards, but one person was noticeably missing from her side—boyfriend Travis Kelce.

As the Fortnight singer dazzled on the red carpet in a custom Vivienne Westwood corseted mini dress, some fans couldn't help but question why the Kansas City Chiefs star wasn’t there to support her, especially given how often Taylor has cheered him on from the stands.

Swifties took to social media to share their thoughts, with some feeling the absence of the NFL tight end was a little one-sided.

"I don’t like them as a couple, but does anyone find it odd that Taylor goes to all of Travis’s games, but he doesn’t bother to go with her to award shows? It seems one-sided. #GRAMMYs," wrote one fan. Another added,

"Travis isn’t there, but I assume Taylor is going to have to go to the Super Bowl… classic."

Of course, diehard fans of the couple were quick to shut down the criticism, pointing out that Taylor has attended 22 of Travis’s 35 games since they went public with their romance in September 2023.

Meanwhile, the three-time Super Bowl champion has gone above and beyond to support his girlfriend, flying across the globe for 14 of her Eras Tour shows—including his now-iconic onstage moment in London’s Wembley Stadium last June.

While Taylor was lighting up Los Angeles with her presence at the Grammys, Travis was already deep in Super Bowl preparations, touching down in New Orleans ahead of his team’s biggest game of the year.

But the singer made sure her man wasn’t forgotten, accessorizing her stunning red carpet look with a delicate “T” charm on her leg—a subtle but meaningful tribute to Travis.

Despite being nominated in six categories, Taylor left the ceremony without adding another trophy to her collection. But, true to form, she stole the spotlight with her charm and enthusiasm, seen clinking champagne glasses with Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, after the Cowboy Carter singer’s big win.

Of course, it’s not just awards season that has tongues wagging—engagement rumors have been swirling around Taylor and Travis for months.

And when the 34-year-old athlete faced questions about whether he might propose during the Super Bowl halftime show, he couldn’t resist teasing reporters. Smiling mischievously, he quipped, “Wouldn’t you like to know?”

That single line was enough to send fans into a frenzy, with many wondering if wedding bells could be in the couple’s near future.

Taylor and Travis first set the internet alight when she made a surprise appearance at a Chiefs game in September 2023, cheering him on alongside his family. Since then, their love story has played out like a real-life fairy tale, with cozy date nights, stadium PDA, and jet-setting adventures around the world.

As Taylor prepares to jet from Singapore to Las Vegas to support Travis at his second consecutive Super Bowl, the countdown is officially on—not just for the big game, but for what could be the biggest love story of the year.