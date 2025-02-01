Travis Kelce to miss big night for Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl 2025

Taylor Swift has been a staple at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games since she wrapped up her Eras World Tour.

The singer was in the crowd last week to watch her beau, and his team cement their place in the 2025 Super Bowl after their victory against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Taylor Swift hints at Grammys 2025 outfit

However, despite Travis showing his support for Taylor during various performances on her tour, he will miss a big night for her on Sunday.

Taylor has been nominated for six Grammy Awards at the ceremony on February 2 – but she won't be making her red-carpet debut with Travis at the event.

According to reports, Taylor will be solo at the ceremony due to Travis' commitment to his team as they continue to prepare for their game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

The Grammys will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but Travis will remain in Kansas City to practice with the Chiefs, according to TMZ.

© FilmMagic Taylor will reportedly attend the Grammys without Travis

Travis' absence may not be surprising to some as he was also forced to skip the Grammys last year, which annually falls around the Super Bowl, as the Chiefs were preparing to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

The Grammys will be a big night for Taylor as she could break even more records if she wins Album of the Year for her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department.

© Jason Squires/Shutterstock Travis will remain in Kansas City to prepare for the Super Bowl

If she wins, it will be the fifth time she has picked up the award and will extend her record as the only artist to have ever won Album of the Year more than three times.

She won in 2024 for her 2022 album Midnights, as well as in 2010 for Fearless, 2016 for 1989, and in 2021 for Folklore.

© Jon Robichaud/UPI/Shutterstock Taylor watched Travis and the Chiefs win the AFC Championship

Taylor would also become the first female artist to ever win in consecutive years if she wins Album of the Year in 2025.

In 2024 she picked up the biggest award of the night for her album Midnights, which at the time made her the only artist to have ever won four times.

© Jim Smeal/Shutterstock Taylor has won Album of the Year four times

Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder are the only other artists to win in back-to-back years.

Alongside Album of the Year, Taylor is nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, Pop Vocal Album of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Us." with Gracie Abrams.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Taylor is nominated for 6 Grammys in 2025

Taylor is currently tied with Kelly Clarkson and Adele for the most wins in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, with all three artists having won twice.

If she wins for The Tortured Poets Department, she will be the first artist to have ever won three times, and also the first to win in two consecutive years. She won the award in 2024 for Midnights, and in 2016 for 1989.

Taylor was confirmed as a presenter at this year's Grammys on Thursday. The Recording Academy confirmed the news but did not say which category she would present.