Secrecy, long hours and $12million: the price of keeping Taylor Swift safe

Taylor Swift is the world's most famous woman but one look at TikTok and her security team have become equally as famous.

Memes from the NFC Championship on January 26 2025 showed Taylor and boyfriend Travis Kelce beaming with joy while one close protection officer (CPO), known online as "Drew", could be seen with a stony face.

The 35-year-old has always gone to extreme lengths to keep her privacy – who can forget the summe the internet thought she had left her apartment in a suitcase? – but in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic, and her split from Joe Alwyn, the superstar has found a balance between honoring her privacy and living her best life that has been supported by a team of CPOs that she clearly trusts.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift folllows security as she arrives prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs

The cost of security

It is thought that the CPOs Taylor uses have been contracted from agencies and are not on her 13 Management payroll, and reports from 2024 claim that during the Eras Tour, Taylor had 83 CPOs, four of whom were with her at all times, plus 140 individuals around the venues when needed.

Long term annual salaries for CPOs average around $150,000 which puts the annual cost at security at an eye-watering $12,450,000.

But for Taylor, the world's most famous women, this is a non-negotiable.

© Getty Images Taylor's security stands watching as Travis celebrates with Taylor on the field after the AFC Championship game

Threats against Taylor

Over the last decade there have been at least six men who have threatened, stalked or broken into the singer's homes, and Taylor herself has opened up about her "fear of violence," writing in an essay for Elle that she carried "army grade bandage dressing" in case of a stab wound or gunshot.

In 2024, Taylor cancelled three nights of the Eras Tour in Vienna, Austria, after police foiled a terrorist attack.

© Getty Taylor cancelled three shows on the Eras Tour due to security threats

It's no wonder then that she has surrounded herself with trusted CPOs, and Taylor's team have become almost as famous as the singer; with numerous videos from the past few years show her team of CPOs pushing photographers away from the singer, clearing a path for her from cars to venues, and even following the singer around the stage during the Eras Tour.

Drew was even spotted in the music video for "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" running alongside the singer as she travelled on a chute to get from one spot under the stage to another.

Drew runs alongside Taylor in the music video for "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart"

"For someone of Taylor's caliber, a minimum of four protection agents is recommended. A typical breakdown for a four-agent team would involve day and night shifts, as one agent alone cannot effectively provide continuous 24-hour protection," Adam Gonzales, a Security Professional at Hyperion Services told HELLO!

Adam shared, however, that it is rare for CPOs to stay with one client as long as Taylor's team, with Adam revealing that "rotations are essential to prevent complacency and ensure agents remain at peak performance".

© Getty Images Taylor's team are never far away

Building trust

However one of the reasons Taylor may have kept the same CPOs for so long may be because she has struggled to be able to trust over the years, feeling betrayed by friends and loved ones.

"Building trust is essential," said Adam, who said that CPOs often prove their worth through actions and honest communication.

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Taylor's team has been with her for years

"While it's important to remain professional, many celebrities are surrounded by people who simply flatter them. As a protection agent, it’s crucial to offer honest advice—even when it’s unpopular or goes against their wishes. This demonstrates competence, maturity, and a genuine concern for their safety, all of which help build trust."

The dark and demanding side

Still, despite the six-figure salaries, private jet travel, visits to celeb hotspots and online love, the job is one that has a darker, "demanding" toll on the CPO, as they are often away from family for long periods of time and are rarely, if ever, able to talk about their day.

"NDAs for high-profile celebrities require a commitment to putting their clients' privacy above their interests. This can strain relationships with family and friends, as bodyguards often cannot share details about their work or the celebrities they protect," Bill Knack, founder and President of First Responder Protective Services, told HELLO!

© Ashok Kumar/TAS24 The Eras Tour went around the globe and so did her team

"The constant need for discretion can also lead to feelings of isolation and emotional stress, as bodyguards must navigate complex interpersonal dynamics while maintaining professional boundaries."

First Responder Protective Service provides professional off-duty police officers throughout the United States for high-profile leaders and dignitaries, and Bill added that the "demanding" job often leaves "little time for family, friends, or personal pursuit".

"Protection agents typically work 12-hour shifts, although clients with demanding schedules may require shifts of 12 to 16 hours or longer. This can lead to very long days and maintaining a normal personal life outside of work can be challenging. To succeed in this role, you need either a very supportive partner or spouse, or a willingness to live a more solitary life," added Adam.

Toll on loved ones

Since Taylor began dating Travis, fans have shared videos of her officers appearing to relax, or even look at their phones while the NFL star is around, with Drew even caught on camera hugging Travis after his NFC Championship win in 2025, suggesting that burden has been shared a little – although, as Travis learned, never fully.

© Getty Security followed Taylor and Travis at Coachella Music Festival as well

"They’re great, they’re good people," Travis said on his New Heights podcast of the CPOs after a video appeared to show him push her bodyguard out of the way as he ushered her into a car.

"I didn’t push them. I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him. If I would have pushed him he probably would have turned around and Tasered me."