Taylor Swift proves Travis Kelce is always on her mind as he reveals how she spends her down time

For the majority of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship the pair have been doing long distance, as he is based in Kansas City, MO. and Taylor was touring the world on her global Eras Tour.

But Travis, 35, has now revealed how Taylor always had Travis on her mind: listening to the New Heights podcast "every week".

During this week's episode of the podcast, "intern" Brandon and "Jets" Jake – Travis and brother Jason's podcast producers – revealed that they had met Taylor when they were able to spend time in his suite for the AFC Championship game.

"She listens every week," exclaimed Travis, when the two admitted how surprised they were to find out from Taylor that she was a fan, sharing that they "had a long conversation with her, and she was very complimentary of the show".

"She gave us some creative compliments," Brandon added, joking that he can never be given a band performance review after being complimented by Taylor.

"I was very appreciative of it," he said, ensuring that the entire production team knew that her praise was also for them.

Speaking of the moment they met their boss's famous girlfriend, Brandon shared: "We walked in the door, and — I'll give this away — she said our names immediately. It was like, ‘Oh my God. Brandon, Jake, finally!' We were floored."

"She knows how to break the ice. She does. She's a pro at it," responded Travis.

Taylor, 35, was once again at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to cheer on her beau on Sunday January 26 as they competed against the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship. The Chiefs narrowly beat the Bills 32-29 after a tough game, and Taylor was one of the first down on the field to celebrate with her man.

The two couldn't keep the smiles off their faces as they embraced, with a proud Taylor telling Travis how much she loved him.

As red and yellow confetti rained. the tight end was seen leaning in to kiss Taylor before telling her: "I love you so much".

The "Love Story" singer responded with a glowing smile, saying: "I love you. I’m so proud of you."

They were also joined by Travis's mom Donna Kelce, while Taylor's mom and dad stayed up in the suite. Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' wife, was also there and was seen embracing Taylor in joy.